Uganda take lead in Zim Tour WC build-up Series

Interim Cricket Cranes coach Jackson Ogwang has reasons to be pleased with Uganda's performance as they secured a thrilling two-run victory over Zimbabwe champions Takashinga in the first game of a six-match series held at Highfield in Harare on Sunday.

Uganda is currently gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier scheduled from November 20 to December 1 in Windhoek, Namibia. While the tour emphasizes meeting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the team displayed commendable skills and resilience in this encounter.

Uganda's revamped opening pair of Ronak Patel (71 off 51) and Simon Ssesazi (19 off 22) made a strong start, reaching 85 for no loss in 10.2 overs. Former captain Roger Mukasa's aggressive inning of 45 off 31 contributed to a solid total of 166 for 6 in 20 overs, although other batsmen failed to provide significant support.

Strategic bowling changes

Despite an initial promising start, Takashinga faced a setback after losing their key batsman Baxon Gopito (56 off 35). Captain Brian Masaba's strategic bowling rotations and crucial breakthroughs by bowlers like Jonathan Ssebanja (1/33) and Bilal Hassun in the final over helped Uganda maintain control.

Hassun, in particular, stood out with two crucial scalps and conceded just eight runs in the final over when Zimbabwe needed 11 runs to take the lead.

Uganda will now take a break before their next match due Tuesday, using the time to fine-tune their skills under the guidance of renowned coaches in Zimbabwe. The team's focus remains on preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier, with an emphasis on achieving key performance objectives.

PLAYING XI: Brian Masaba (C), Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Cyrus Kakuru, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Alpesh Ramjani, Bilal Hassun

UGANDA’S TOUR TO ZIMBABWE

Result



Uganda 166/6 Takashinga 164/5

Uganda won by 2 runs

NEXT FIXTURE

Tuesday, Midday

Takashinga vs. Uganda XI, Takashinga

OTHER FIXTURES

Nov. 15, Midday: Takashinga vs. Uganda XI, Takashinga

Nov. 17, 7pm: U-25 Select vs. Uganda XI, Harare SC

Nov. 18, 7pm: U-25 Select vs. Uganda XI, Harare SC