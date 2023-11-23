Uganda unfazed by hosts Namibia

WINDHOEK. Namibia, not Uganda, is the talk of the town, and deservedly so. The hosts set Windhoek ablaze on Matchday No.1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Final, a World Cup qualifier for the continent with two spots at stake for the seven nations vying for a place in the 2024 global showpiece in the USA and West Indies.

Uganda was clinical, overwhelming Tanzania by 8 wickets with 28 balls to spare. The heroes of Day One, familiar with each other, clash on Friday, knowing a victory will significantly boost their chances of securing a spot in the Americas.

"Preparations are key, and once they're done, the next job is to execute," said Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba after the team's engrossing performance at the Wanderers yesterday, the same venue for today's fixture. "We have played out every scenario, have plans A, B, and C. The guys aim to tame the explosive batting of the Richelieu Eagles and counter their bowling."

Frank Nsubuga, the veteran ace, might be the only change for Uganda in the starting XI due to his proven record against the hosts over the last two decades.

Namibia's captain, Gerhard Erasmus, and his technical team are unlikely to be too wise for their own good by trying to fix what is not broken. Openers Nikolaas Davin and Michael van Lingen were godsends in their brutal 88-run opening stand against the Chevrons.

Namibia's bowling was simply magical, with Johannes Jonathan Smit and Tangeni Lungameni sharing five wickets. "We have to continue building the blocks. The primary goal is to qualify for the World Cup," said the affable all-rounder Erasmus.

The curtain-raiser for the big clash of the day will witness Nigeria and Rwanda exchanging pleasantries.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA FINAL

Fixtures – Friday

Nigeria vs. Rwanda 10.30am, Wanderers