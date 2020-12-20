Upcoming Komugisha, ex-cricketer Kakaire win Turkey Trot Golf tourney

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Despite a tough year hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Judith Komugisha will toast Christmas Day with a rather broad smile after winning the Turkey Trot tournament at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante on Friday.

Playing off handicap 10, Komugisha emerged as the best female player at the event organised by the new UGC lady captain Grace Kabonero with a score of 43 stableford points. “According to how I have been practicing, I expected to play well,” said Komugisha after receiving her prize from Kabonero and new Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja.

Komugisha had been stellar with 14 pars, a birdie on par-4 Hole No.12 and a trio of bogeys at the event played in stableford full handicap format.

In the men’s category, it is former cricketer Tom Kakaire who topped the charts after returning 44 points off handicap 15.

The tournament is played as part of a culture by UGC ladies’ section to celebrate a year like a turkey trot which is a footrace, usually of the long-distance variety, that is held on or around Thanksgiving Day in the USA.

Its name is derived from the use of turkey as a common centerpiece of the Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey trots are also held in the United Kingdom, usually shortly before or after Christmas Day.

