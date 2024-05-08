Veteran Nsubuga’s T20 World Cup dream alive

“This has always been my biggest dream, and I am thrilled to wake up to it,” exclaimed Frank Nsubuga upon being announced, Monday, as part of the 15-man squad to represent Uganda at its inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

Nsubuga’s stature in cricket is formidable. The 43-year-old spin bowler made his debut for the Cricket Cranes in 1996 and has showcased his skills in each of the last four decades for the national team.

With an impeccable work ethic and discipline, Nsubuga embodies every coach’s ideal player. Whenever he steps onto the field, he exudes the hunger of a rookie, always ready for battle.

Nsubuga has played for Uganda since the 90s.

One step closer

Reflecting on his journey, Nsubuga remarked; “Playing in the World Cup will bring me boundless joy. Since we secured qualification in Namibia last year, it’s been on my mind. Now, being selected by the new coach and selectors brings me one step closer to realising this dream in the West Indies.”

Currently, the Cricket Cranes are in Colombo for their 15-day Tour of Sri Lanka. The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) revealed their squad, uniquely, through their social media channels, garnering attention with a viral video showcasing the daily life and happy hustle of Ugandan cricketers.

Frank Nsubuga (R) bowls against Kenya. PHOTO/COURTESY

Nsubuga will find himself in esteemed company at the World Cup, with his younger brother Roger Mukasa Galiwango, an aggressive right-hand opening batsman, also making the cut. Joining them is spin-bowling all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani, who earned recognition by making it to the four-man elite list of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year after claiming 55 wickets – the most in the calendar year.

Among the notable players selected is Henry Ssenyondo, who secured 49 wickets last year. Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani stand out as aggressive batsmen, while the team also includes U19 World Cup participant Juma Miyaji, who showcased his brilliant bowling talent in the 2022 event in the West Indies.

Recent form and potential

Coach Abhay Sharma, despite his recent arrival, played a crucial role in the selection process, emphasising consistency, experience, and recent performance. “We have assembled the best players based on their recent form and potential,” Sharma remarked. “With a blend of talent and experience, we are confident in our preparations.” Fred Achelam secures his place in the squad as the wicketkeeper, with Cyrus Kakuru, who accompanied Miyaji to the West Indies in 2022, missing out, which is perhaps the only surprise in the selection. Youngsters Ronald Lutaaya and Innocent Mwebaze are the travelling reserves, while Brian Masaba will lead the historic side as captain.

The bulk of the team played in the qualifiers.

Uganda has previously been represented in global events through the now-defunct East Africa team, with Sam Walusimbi, and John Nagenda (RIP) playing at the 1975 Cricket World Cup plus towering pace bowler Henry Osinde, who featured in the 2007 and 2011 events. The Cricket Cranes will face fellow Associates Afghanistan, first, on June 4 in Guyana.

Uganda’s Tour of Sri Lanka

Result - Game 3

Uganda XI 214/6 Sri Lanka Devt 206/9

Uganda XI won by 8 runs

Remaining Schedule

May 8: Rest/Practice

May 9: Rest/Practice

May 10: 6th T20: vs. Sri Lanka Police, R. Premadasa

May 11: Return To Uganda

UGANDA’S FULL SCHEDULE FOR ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024:

Tuesday, June 4 – 3:30 AM

Uganda vs. Afghanistan, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Thursday, June 6 – 2:30 AM

Uganda vs. Papua New Guinea, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Sunday, June 9 – 3:30 AM

Uganda vs. West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Saturday, June 15 – 3:30 AM

Uganda vs. New Zealand, Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago

Note: Fixtures schedule is in East African Time (EAT)

Uganda Squad For 2024 T20 World Cup

Brian Masaba (captain), Riazat Ali Shah (vice captain), Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Bilal Hassun, Fred Achelam, Robinson Obuya, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyaji