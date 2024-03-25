Busuulwa toasts to Entebbe Monthly Tee win

Lloyd Busuulwa plays a low-key figure at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC). He has been urged on to play the game by his peers from his school days at Namilyango College.

On Saturday, his best moment arrived. After a three-year quest, Busuulwa emerged as the overall winner at the EGC Monthly Tee tournament presented by MTN after returning a score of 66 nett off handicap 28.

His victory sent a new wave of delight across the set-up during the colourful 19th Hole prize giving ceremony on a chilly evening in Entebbe.

“I feel elated,” said Busuulwa. “It’s my first overall win since I started golfing. It’s a big event. Everyone comes to offer their best. So to win, more so coming out of three OBs, it is great.”

Busuulwa, a top integrated channels unit manager at Dfcu Bank, needed to put in some work before getting the overall prize. “The golf gods were on my side. My driving was on point, my putting was on point. On par-4 Hole No.9, I chipped out of the bunker into the hole for the bogey putt.”

He had no birdie on the day but, he made four crucial pars to cover up for the sorry triple-bogeys on par-5 Holes No.11 and No.15.

“On the back nine, fatigue kicked in. I just tried to contain the game. It was more mental. I was averaging one-and-a-half putts every hole,” added the man who perfected his game at Palm Valley and Namulonge clubs.

The tournament’s edition was dedicated to women, as displayed by the women’s dress code in pink across the course. Anne Abeja and Annet Nakiyaga were among the top ladies on the day.

MTN MARCH MONTHLY TEE WINNERS

Overall Winner: Lloyd Busuulwa 66 nett

Seniors Winner (55+): Sean Kinsella 68 nett

Guest Winner (L): Ruth Akello 66 nett

Guest Winner (M): Ivan Arinaitwe 67 nett

GROUP WINNERS

LADIES

A: Anne Abeja 70 nett

B: Annet Nakiyaga 72 nett

MEN

A: Allan Muhereza 69 nett c/b

B: Joseph Adrapi 67 nett

C: Herbert Kamuntu 68 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Anne Abeja

M: Peter Magona

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Maxi Byenkya