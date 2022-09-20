Byenkya thrusts Entebbe Club to Inter-Club title

Like its competitors in the previous legs, Entebbe Club utilized home advantage to wrestle and collect an unmatched 380 points to clinch the third leg and overall title of the inaugural East Africa Inter-Club Golf Championships.

The lakeside club members were triggered to a delightful night on Saturday at their club house opposite the State House after amassing a total 1125 points over all the legs played at Kigali and Uganda Golf Club.

In the first leg, Entebbe was second at Kigali early in the year with players like Ronald Osekeny playing a key role in tallying 368 points, 40 behind Kigali’s.

The second leg was played at Kitante on Friday with the hosts UGC winning with 388 points but when Entebbe hosted, they starred to perfection thanks to results like Maxi Byenkya.

Playing off handicap 16, the former Uganda Ladies Golf Union president produced an impressive round of 40 points, one of Entebbe’s best 10 scores which were considered.

“I feel very happy,” she said after taking the overall winner trophy. “I’m glad I made a contribution to Entebbe Club winning the Inter-Club competition. It feels great.”

“I haven’t won in a long time and I think yesterday was my first time to win this year,” remarked ReguFix Advisory, a legal and corporate advisory firm.

Byenkya didn’t card any birdie during her round but she made pars on Holes par-3s No.2 and No.6, No.8 as well as par-4s No.9 and No.14, par-5s No.10 and No.18.

“My swing was great. I was striking the balls very well and getting a good distance. I reached most of the greens in regulation which gave me a good chance to get par or bogey. My putting was also great,” she added.

Another Entebbe member Jude Ochieng was the best male player with 40 points off handicap nine. Also ranked as the Entebbe Monthly Mug, Ochieng’s round was still the best, equating to 68 nett to still emerge winner on count-back.





INTER-CLUB GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

THIRD LEG RESULTS

Winning Club: Entebbe 380 pts

Overall Winner (M): Jude Ochieng 40 pts

Overall Winner (L): Maxi Byenkya 38 pts

Guest Winner (Kigali): Steven Katwiremu 38 pts

Guest Winner (UGC): Emmanuel Wamimbi 40 pts

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Josef Salani 37 pts

B: Allan Mboijana 39 pts

C: Paul Muwanga 36 pts

LADIES

A: Moureen Okura 36 pts (c/b)

B: Diana Nabukenya 36 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Anne Abeja

M: Edwards Elbie

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Maxi Byenkya

M: Nalukoola Muwanga





OVERALL SCORES

Entebbe: 1125 points

UGC: 1083 pts