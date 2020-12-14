Kasumba surprised by Seniors Open win

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

For almost half an hour after being crowned on Saturday evening, Fred Kasumba kept wondering how he had become the overall winner at the annual Seniors Golf Open championship at Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

Playing off handicap 16, Kasumba had carded a round of 88 at the par-72 Kitante course to produce an outstanding nett score of 72 and he got the edge on countback (c/b) to win the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sponsored event.

“How could I win this? I cannot believe it,” he shared with his peers moments after walking off the podium.

In the background, Eddy Grant’s 1998 classic Dance Party was playing before Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s 1987 jam, I’m in love with a DJ followed.

Kasumba, nicknamed ‘Oga’, still wore the face of disbelief but he continued to receive pats on the back in the moment.

“I cannot believe it because, on the first four holes, I had played badly. I played a double-bogey, triple-bogey, par and triple bogey,” said the 62-year-old accountant.

But having learnt golf in 2011 while on his decade-long working spree in Nigeria, Kasumba played the ensuing holes with experience and resilience like a father sweating for his family.

“I decided to forget about the holes to concentrate.” And the move paid off to give him his biggest win thus far in his nine-year golf life.

“I got a stomach ache in the back nine and I said to myself: ‘you must finish this tournament’. I sat down after finishing each hole but I hung on,” added Kasumba who savoured two birdies on par-3 Holes No.9 and No.11.

Kasumba also scooped the men’s nearest to the pin prize and won two nights full-board accommodation at Trackers Safari Lodges in Bwindi from December 27-28.

Ruth Ssali emerged as the best female player after returning 76 net while Joseph Bagabo produced the best gross score of 87 on countback and as well too the men’s longest drive prize.

Interim leadership

OVERALL WINNERS

Men Fred Kasumba 72 nett

Ladies Ruth Ssali 76 nett

GROSS WINNER

Joseph Bagabo 87 (c/b)

SUBSIDIARIES

Men

Group A: Rodell Gaita 68 nett

Group B: Paul Kalemba 71 nett

Group C: Ignitius Twesigye 67 nett

Ladies

Group A: Judith Komugisha 70 nett

Group B: Victoria Bagaya 68 nett

Longest drive

Men Joseph Bagabo

Ladies Jeninah Nasimolo

NEAREST TO THE PIN

Men Fred Kasumba

Ladies Hishae Koshiba