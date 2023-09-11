Mistakes cost pairings slots for Singleton Challenge quarters

The eight matches of the round of last 16 at Season VII of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Singleton Match-play Challenge came down to just small details.

It is not that there were too classy pairings but rather, the eight pairings which departed the clubhouse knockout championship rued their own mistakes.

The ladies’ representation is completely no more at this edition after eight women in five different pairings were all beaten at the par-71 course.

First, both Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo did not show which earned Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere a walkover to the quarterfinals due October 7.

The second last standing all-female combo of Sheila Kesiime and Peace Kabasweka was floored 5/4 (5-up with four holes to spare) by Jimmy Adiga and Johnson Dairo on the green of par-4 Hole No.14.

In great part, these 2018 winners relied on Kesiime alone and indeed, she had fought enough in Kabasweka’s absence, with the latter playing a vital lady captain’s role during the Tooro Ladies Open in Fort Portal.

Like Adiga and Dairo, Micheal Odur and Brian Manyindo beat Peter Atwine and Bob Matsiko with the same score - the joint biggest on the day.

The combo of MTN top management leaders Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu held on to eliminate Nelson Musinguzi and Rukia Nalwoga 2/1 at the end of a difficult par-4 Hole No.17.

However, EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona felt the heat from Sarah Nduhukire and Kenyan Ambassador to Uganda H.E Maj. Gen. George Owino before eventually breaking them to win 1-up on the 18th green.

“It’s the toughest match I have so far played in the tournament,” admitted Walusimbi. “A very solid pair. They shared the holes; Mr Owino was tough on the back nine then Sarah stood up in the front nine. They really pushed us,” he added.

But Owino went cheeky about their exit: “I bowed out diplomatically,” he told a lively audience during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony. “At the 18th (hole), we reached a place where things were really difficult. I told my teammate (Nduhukire) that ‘how can I beat whole captain of the club?’” he added.

Meanwhile, 2019 winner Robert Busingye and 2020 Innocent Nahabwe saw off Mark Namanya and Simon Ocen 3/2 after par-3 Hole No.16. “We had an early lead and we capitalised on their mistakes. We also had some good synergy,” remarked Busingye.

“We lost to the better pair as they were more composed and experienced,” Namanya surrendered. “We simply couldn’t putt and ultimately match play doesn’t offer second chances. We shall be better next year,” added the former Daily Monitor sports editor.

William Esuma and Anne Abeja went down fighting and only lost to Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira 1-up after a sudden-death (s/d) play-off. Odere’s son Conrad and Ram Shaban as well gritted their teeth before seeing off Ellis Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda 1-up.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

SEASON VII - ROUND OF 16 RESULTS

Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere bt Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo w/o

Jimmy Adiga & Johnson Dairo bt. Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime 5/4

Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu bt Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga 2/1

Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona bt Sarah Nduhukire & George Owino 1-up

Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe bt Mark Namanya & Simon Ocen 3/2

Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira bt William Esuma & Anne Abeja 1-up (s/d)

Conrad Odere & Ram Shaban bt Ellis Katwebaze & Evelyne Atukunda 1-up