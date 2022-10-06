Kaliro Sugar Rally goes East

The penultimate round on the National Rally Championship calendar was supposed to be held in areas of Mubende and Kasanda.

That, however, will not be the case anymore after organisers, Central Motor Club (CMC) moved the event to the Eastern parts of the country.

Jinja, Iganga and Nakalama will host what is expected to be yet another fierce fight for points by some of the top drivers in the country.

The event, set for November 11-13th, was launched Tuesday morning in Bugolobi and a sponsorship of 20m announced by Alam Group of Companies through Kaliro Sugar.

It is the third time the group is sponsoring rally events and emphasis was put on safety of the fans.

“We remain committed to supporting rally and watching it grow,” Alam Group Director Sami Alam said.

CMC President Shyam Kotecha said: “It is a closed event but that does not mean there will be no fans,”

“We shall have specific access points and at the super special stage we are ensuring a distance of at least 10 meters between the fans and the cars to avoid any incidents,” he added.

It will be one of the shortest events drivers will have covered this season with just five sections and a total distance of 303km.

Three sections will be covered on day one and two on the final day of the event.

Ponsiano Lwakataka remains the man to beat in the race to the NRC and leads the log with 332 points.

With only two rounds left, the Mafu Mafu driver is 124 points ahead of second-placed Umar Dauda.

Duncan Mubiru also won his first event with his Proto in the Masaka Rally and will be looking to finish the season on a high using the last two rounds





Kaliro Sugar Rally

Dates: November 11-13th

Venue: Jinja, Iganga and Nakalama.

Start of entries: October 3rd, 2022

Closure of Entries: November 4th, 2022

Number of sections: Five

Total distance: 303km

Competitive: 132.04km