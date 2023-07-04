Drivers to cut cost at EMC Jinja rally

Rally drivers will save costs at the Moil Eastern Motorsport Club Rally 2023 scheduled for July 8-9 in Jinja City.

The organisers and the Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) announced they have reduced the distance, especially the liaison distance.

The clerk of course Alfred Mutanda, revealed that the rally will have only three sections, including the super special stage overlooking the River Nile at Bujagaali.

“We’re taking a totally different concept from the norm, which is drivers racing through very many sections,” Mutanda revealed.

“This time, we’re doing only two stages which will be repeated three times over the two days. We are trying to do a simple rally that is easy and cheaper for the drivers because we are considering the current economic challenges,” Mutanda explains.

The Pearl of Africa rally that took place in May had a total of 12 stages that covered 205.27kms of competitive section.

This time, the cars will drive a total of 249.16kms, of which 143.16kms is competitive and 105 for liaison.

The competitive distance has been divided into six sections, with three of them named after Mbarara City Motor Club (MCRC) and the other to honour rally driver Johnson Muwanguzi for his support to the sport in the eastern region.

The super special stage has been adjusted to a double track from the Pearl of Africa rally, which had a single.

The rally starts on Friday with the scrutineering of the cars at the C’Sands Suites in Jinja City, again a departure from the norm where the exercise was done at a petrol station in Jinja.

All the administrative and off-road activities, including the flag-off and awarding ceremony, have been centralised at the same venue.

Yassin Nasser leads the National Rally Championship (NRC) standings.

EMC Jinja rally

Venue: Jinja City