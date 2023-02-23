Kalisizo to host Motocross second round

The second round of the National Motocross Championship will be held at E-Villas Kalisozo, a new track in greater Masaka, on March 5.

The championship will be organized by Southern Motor club which is based in Masaka.

According to the clerk of course George Ssemakula, the new track will test the riders with new challenges never faced before.

“We have designed a track which will bring the best out of the riders on the day," Ssemakula said.

“This track is not like the others of Busika(sandy) and Garuga (hardpack). This one is hilly and it the first of this kind in Uganda," he added.

Ssemakula added that the reason they have come out this new design of the track is to ensure riders are ready in case they go to compete internationally and find the an inclined and hilly track.

The two time National Rally champion Ssemakula also added that they want to improve the vibrancy of the sport in the region. Previously, the region had riders and the most notable one was Yasin Bukala.