KCB pump Shs80m into Pearl Rally

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 2023 has continued to attract strategic partnerships ahead of next weekend’s event.

On Wednesday, FMU and KCB Bank Uganda announced a Shs80m to help in the smooth running of the three-day event.

The sponsorship package comes just a day after the federation received Shs180m from Shell V-Power as title sponsors.

“I am happy to announce that KCB Bank is contributing towards the Pearl of Africa Rally, one of the most exciting and prestigious sports events on the African motorsports’ calendar,” KCB Head of Marketing and Communication, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa said.

The announcement was made at Haandi Restaurant in the presence of Dipu Ruparelia, the FMU president and Omar Mayanja, the event’s Clerk of Course.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with KCB Bank for these years, and together, we hope to develop motorsport in Uganda,” Ruparelia noted.

The Pearl Rally will be the second event on the National Rally Championship and the third on the Africa Rally Championship.

It will run between May 5-7 in parts of Jinja, Kakira, Source of the Nile, Bujagali and Kamuli Road.

Ugandan crew of Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya cruised their Mitsubishi Evo X to victory in last year’s event, beating some of the ARC contenders Karan Patel and Leroy Gomes.

KCB also committed to partner and bankroll drivers Micheal Mukula Jr. and Oscar Ntambi as a way of promoting and supporting sport and talent development.

Last season, Mukula Jr needed three points from the final NRC event in

Rukungiri to land the Clubman Rally Championship but will have to wait another season for the title.

The driver rolled in the event’s second section, and Muhammed Bwete went on to leapfrog him and win the title by two points.

“I did well last season, and I have no regrets. I will try to get back to my best this season,” Mukula noted.

The Pearl Rally will be Mukula’s first event this year, having sat out the Mbarara Rally due to mechanical challenges.

Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally

Edition: 24th

Dates: May 5-7

Venue: Jinja and Buikwe districts