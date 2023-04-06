Kikankane, Nasser faceoff in Busika on Easter

The battle between rally drivers Duncan “Kikankane” Mubiru and Yasin Nasser will continue this weekend as they face-off in a fun race set for Easter Sunday at Busika Racetrack.

After a close contest in the 2023 National Championships opener in Mbarara, Mubiru, the Ford Fiesta Proto driver, who finished third, feels he still has unfinished business with Yasin Nasser’s Ford Fiesta R5 that won the event.

“I am calling on my fans to turn up in big numbers to witness as we put down Nasser's Ford Fiesta R5.

“We had issues with our car in Mbarara as the steering wheel got problems. But this time round we have fixed the car and we have an opportunity to show that we are the best," Mubiru said.

In an interview with us in Mbarara, Mubiru had also stated that “Nasser has shown he can go higher. So, we need to defeat him early before he gets even better."

However, Nasser's navigator Ali Katumba, insists they "are not under pressure to prove anything to anyone."

The pair is just looking for sit time and another chance to learn their car this weekend.

Nasser is coming into this event fresh from finishing second in the Equator Rally in Kenya which doubled as the second event of the Africa rally Championship.

On the same day, two-time national Rally champion Ronald Ssebuguzi, will be in the mix hoping to spoil any party for the two aforementioned drivers.

Ssebuguzi will also drive a Ford Fiesta Proto.

Other drivers to take part in this event include defending rally champion Byron Rugomoka (Mitsubishi EvoX), Najib Ssempijja, Nasib Ssesaga, John Burrows,

Enock Olinga the clerk of course of the event said that entries will be open until morning of the race day and it will close at 10am.