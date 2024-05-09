Lwakataka braced for battle with ARC hopefuls
What you need to know:
Lwakataka, who won the Pearl Rally in 2011, is optimistic that he is ready and can beat Mangat (Hyundai i20 R5) and Kenya’s Patel (Skoda Fabia R5).
Ponsiano Lwakataka is braced for another battle with Jas Mangat and Karan Patel in the week’s African Rally Championship (ARC) opener – the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.
Lwakataka, who won the Pearl Rally in 2011, is optimistic that he is ready and can beat Mangat (Hyundai i20 R5) and Kenya’s Patel (Skoda Fabia R5).
Lwakataka promised to put his heaviest foot forward this weekend in Buikwe and Jinja Districts.
The two-time national rally champion said that it’s not the first time he is going to battle the two drivers.
“I have raced with Mangat and Patel before. In the recent SMC rally in Masaka, I was neck to neck with him (Mangat), until the engine let me down.
“But, I have worked on the car and it is now ready for the race. What I know in motorsports its 80% luck and 20% finance. For me, I know I have luck and experience,” Lwakataka said.
On Patel, Lwakataka added that in 2022, he beat the reigning African champion while driving a Ford Fiesta R5.
Lwakataka will drive his Subaru N12B and will be co-driven by Paul Musaazi.
Lwakataka’s recent Pearl performances
2022: 4th
2019: Retired
2012: retired
2011: Winner
2007: Retired
2005: Second
2004: Second
2000: Retired
2024 Pearl Rally Itinerary
Qualifying stage: Wairaka 6km
Bujagali: 19.54km
SS1: Macarrena 1 - 25.44km
SS2: Tadooba 1- 8.85kms
SS3: Katushya - 18.96kms
SS4: Macrrena 2- 25.44km
SS5: Tadooba 2 - 8.85kms
SS6: Katushya 2- 18.96kms
SS7: Katushya 18.96kms
SS8: Sura Mbaya 1- 22.55kms
SS9: Sura Mbaya 2 - 22.55kms
SS10: Macarena3 - 16.34kms
SS11: V-Power stage(Sura Mbaya 3) - 22.55kms
Total Distance: 525.91km
Competitive distance: 209.45km
Transport distance: 316.46km