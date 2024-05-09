Lwakataka braced for battle with ARC hopefuls

Ponsiano Lwakataka is braced for another battle with Jas Mangat and Karan Patel in the week’s African Rally Championship (ARC) opener – the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

Lwakataka, who won the Pearl Rally in 2011, is optimistic that he is ready and can beat Mangat (Hyundai i20 R5) and Kenya’s Patel (Skoda Fabia R5).

Lwakataka promised to put his heaviest foot forward this weekend in Buikwe and Jinja Districts.

The two-time national rally champion said that it’s not the first time he is going to battle the two drivers.

“I have raced with Mangat and Patel before. In the recent SMC rally in Masaka, I was neck to neck with him (Mangat), until the engine let me down.

Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musazi negotiating a turn. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

“But, I have worked on the car and it is now ready for the race. What I know in motorsports its 80% luck and 20% finance. For me, I know I have luck and experience,” Lwakataka said.

On Patel, Lwakataka added that in 2022, he beat the reigning African champion while driving a Ford Fiesta R5.

Lwakataka will drive his Subaru N12B and will be co-driven by Paul Musaazi.

Lwakataka’s recent Pearl performances

2022: 4th

2019: Retired

2012: retired

2011: Winner

2007: Retired

2005: Second

2004: Second

2000: Retired

2024 Pearl Rally Itinerary

Qualifying stage: Wairaka 6km

Bujagali: 19.54km

SS1: Macarrena 1 - 25.44km

SS2: Tadooba 1- 8.85kms

SS3: Katushya - 18.96kms

SS4: Macrrena 2- 25.44km

SS5: Tadooba 2 - 8.85kms

SS6: Katushya 2- 18.96kms

SS7: Katushya 18.96kms

SS8: Sura Mbaya 1- 22.55kms

SS9: Sura Mbaya 2 - 22.55kms

SS10: Macarena3 - 16.34kms

SS11: V-Power stage(Sura Mbaya 3) - 22.55kms

Total Distance: 525.91km

Competitive distance: 209.45km

Transport distance: 316.46km