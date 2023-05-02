Mukula has eyes on ARC points

Micheal Mukula Jr. had a rollercoaster season last year.

What was supposed to be a season of silverware for the driver turned into sheer frustration in the end after missing out on the Clubman Rally Championship.

Mukula needed just three points from the final event on the National Rally Championship calendar in Rukungiri to land the CRC but got none to see the trophy slip through his fingers.

Muhammed Bwete came out on top after Mukula rolled in the second stage of the rally to dash all his hopes.

But that is all in the past and the MRT driver cannot wait to get going again.

"We had a pretty good season last year and we are looking to do even better this year,” Mukula told Daily Monitor.

The driver was speaking after landing a sponsorship deal with KCB Bank Uganda ahead of his first event of the season.

The bank also extended support of Shs80m to FMU to help with the smooth running of the three-day event.

Having missed out on the Mbarara Rally event, Mukula is fired up going into next week’s Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

And in his newly acquired Subaru Impreza N14, he will be looking to challenge the top drivers.

“Right now, in the Pearl Rally, there are so many drivers, and everyone is well prepared but we’ll be ready for the challenge,” Mukula noted.

The Peal Rally is slated for May 5-7 in the districts of Jinja and Buikwe.

The event is listed on the Africa Rally Championship as the third round, and scores highly for the local drivers in the race for the National Rally Championship.

Mukula will also be making his debut in the NRC, having upgraded from the CRC.

Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 2023

Sponsor: -Shell V-Power

Dates: May 5-7