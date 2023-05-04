Pearl rally brings African contest home

Kenyan driver Karan Patel has withdrawn from the 2023 African rally championship the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally.

The Kenyan champion, in a statement he posted on Facebook, said the mainly pulled out of the event due to the poor state of road in the competitive stages.

He said the stages are a risk to his crew and are not up to the standards expected for an international event.

The statement reads: “As team we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event as the conditions impact the competitiveness and excitement of racing and pose high risk of significant damage to our car.

“However, as a team we believe that the safety and integrity of our racing machine must come first.”

Now the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) part of the event remains with only six drivers: Yassin Nasser (Ford Fiesta), Jas Mangat (Mitsubishi Evo X), Rio Smith (Subaru GVB), Innocent Bwamiki (Evo 9), Byron Rugomoka (EVO X) and Mike Mukula (Subaru N14) fighting for points.

Also, 27 other rally cars passed scrutineering and will chase National Rally Championship points. However, Ismail Lule and Dr Henry Maseruka failed to pass.

The event will start Friday with qualification for the ARC drivers.

ARC Standings

Gary Chaynes- 30 Points

Karan Patel- 30pts

Yasin Nasser- 25pts

Jas Mangat- 20 pts

NRC Standings

Yasin Nasser- 100

Ronald Ssebuguzi- 70pts

Duncan Mubiru- 60 pts

Byron Rugomoka – 60 pts

Hassan Alwi- 50pts

Sections

Muna Singh Sr 1 – 25.60km

Frank Nekusa 1- 8.65kms

Scoul- 18.45kms

SS4- Muna Singh sr 2- 25.60kms

SS5- Frank Nekusa 2- 8.65kms

SS6- Scoul 2- 18.45kkms

SS7- Edwin Kalule 1- 24.61kms

SS-8- Wairaka 1- 14.59kms

SS9- Magamaga- 39.80kms

SS10- Bujagali 1- 2.52Kms

SS11- Wairaka-2- 14.59kms