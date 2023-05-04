Pearl rally brings African contest home
What you need to know:
The Kenyan champion, in a statement he posted on Facebook, said the mainly pulled out of the event due to the poor state of road in the competitive stages.
Kenyan driver Karan Patel has withdrawn from the 2023 African rally championship the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally.
He said the stages are a risk to his crew and are not up to the standards expected for an international event.
The statement reads: “As team we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event as the conditions impact the competitiveness and excitement of racing and pose high risk of significant damage to our car.
“However, as a team we believe that the safety and integrity of our racing machine must come first.”
Now the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) part of the event remains with only six drivers: Yassin Nasser (Ford Fiesta), Jas Mangat (Mitsubishi Evo X), Rio Smith (Subaru GVB), Innocent Bwamiki (Evo 9), Byron Rugomoka (EVO X) and Mike Mukula (Subaru N14) fighting for points.
Also, 27 other rally cars passed scrutineering and will chase National Rally Championship points. However, Ismail Lule and Dr Henry Maseruka failed to pass.
The event will start Friday with qualification for the ARC drivers.
ARC Standings
Gary Chaynes- 30 Points
Karan Patel- 30pts
Yasin Nasser- 25pts
Jas Mangat- 20 pts
NRC Standings
Yasin Nasser- 100
Ronald Ssebuguzi- 70pts
Duncan Mubiru- 60 pts
Byron Rugomoka – 60 pts
Hassan Alwi- 50pts
Sections
Muna Singh Sr 1 – 25.60km
Frank Nekusa 1- 8.65kms
Scoul- 18.45kms
SS4- Muna Singh sr 2- 25.60kms
SS5- Frank Nekusa 2- 8.65kms
SS6- Scoul 2- 18.45kkms
SS7- Edwin Kalule 1- 24.61kms
SS-8- Wairaka 1- 14.59kms
SS9- Magamaga- 39.80kms
SS10- Bujagali 1- 2.52Kms
SS11- Wairaka-2- 14.59kms
SS12- Bujagali-2- 2.52kms