Ssebuguzi lowers targets amid dry spell

Rally driver Ronald Ssebuguzi has called on his fans not to put him under pressure to win the 2024 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally this weekend.

The three-time national rally champion, who will drive his Ford Proto, made the remarks while receiving a sponsorship package from his sponsor Vivo Energy - under their Shell brand.

Ssebuguzi was handed Shs50m by the Vivo Energy managing director Johan Grobbelaar at the company's head offices in the Industrial Area.

“We are happy to receive this package. It has come at the right time and has boosted us and we are looking forward to finishing the event and if all goes well," said Ssebuguzi

“Pearl of Africa is one of the events we have never won. We call on our fans not to put us under pressure to win the event. We are coming into this event looking for a finish.

In the last 10 editions, the Proto driver has managed to finish only two rallies in an event that is part of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) series.

The last of those finishes was in 2018 when he came second in a Mitsubishi Evo.9. Before that, he had last finished in 2012.

At the same function, Vivo committed Shs300m towards the organization of the rally.

The money was received by the incoming Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) president Jimmy Akena who was happy with the good gesture from Vivo energies towards the sport.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vivo Energy Uganda. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the growth and success of motorsport in Uganda," said Akena, also a member of parliament.

Grobbelaar equated the partnership to a case of fulfilling dreams. "Through this sponsorship, we aim to support the dreams and aspirations of rally drivers and enthusiasts across the country," noted Grobbelaar.

The event will start with the checking of cars at Shell Amber Court in Jinja tomorrow (Thursday) before the qualifying stage for ARC drivers later in the afternoon. Cars will do a super Special stage at Bujagali.

Ronald Ssebuguzi in Pearl Rally

2023- Retired

2022- Retired

2019- Retired

2018- Finished 2nd

2017- Retired

2016- Retired

2015- Retired

2014- Overtime Limit

2013- Retired engine