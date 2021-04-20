Uganda rally team off for duel in Kenya

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Eight Ugandan crews will take part in the Equator Rally slated for April 21-25 in Nakuru and Naivasha, Kenya.

The crews were flagged off by National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Donald Rukare and General Secretary Bernard Ogwel yesterday.

Ali Katumba, Yasin Nasser’s navigator, who spoke on behalf of the crews, revealed that driving as a bloc could help Uganda get results across the border.

“We go as different crews but representing Uganda so it is important that we work as a bloc,” Katumba told the media at the flagoff ceremony in Kampala.

“We are going to compete and represent our country with pride,” he added.

The Equator Rally is one of the events on the Africa Rally Championship and Ugandan crews will be looking to garner points ahead of the home leg later this year.

Current National Rally Championship (NRC) leaders Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga, Rajiv Ruparelia/Enoch Olinga and Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya are some of the crews that were flagged off.

Ronald Ssebuguzi, Kepher Walubi, Hassan Alwi and Amaanraj Singh Rai are the other drivers.

Ssebuguzi returns to action after sitting out the third event of the NRC earlier this month in Sembabule.

NCS pledges support

FMU is set to host two international events this year and NCS pledged it’s full support.

Ogwel revealed that FMU will get all the necessary support to ensure the smooth running of the Pearl of Africa Rally and the FIM Africa events.

Uganda will host the 2021 FIM Motocross of African Nations August 6-8 and Pearl rally at a date yet to be confirmed.

“FMU requires resources from government and they should be supported,” Ogwel said.

He also emphasised the need for different stakeholders in sports to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Wednesday-Sunday

Equator Rally, Kenya

Drivers

Duncan Mubiru

Rajiv Ruparelia

Jas Mangat

Ronald Ssebuguzi

Kepher Walubi

Hassan Alwi

Amaanraj Singh Rai

