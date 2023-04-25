Vivo Energy powers Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally with Shs180m

As drivers prepare for the 2023 Pearl of Africa Rally, FMU is working on getting partners to help with the successful run of events.

The action-packed event, the biggest on the local calendar, will take place in the districts of Jinja and Buikwe between May 5 and 7.

On Tuesday, FMU and Shell V-Power announced a sponsorship package that will see the company continue as the event's title sponsor.

Shell Managing Director, Mr Johan Grobbelaar, revealed a Shs180m package to stretch the relationship that has lasted 11 years between the two parties.

"We are delighted to once again be the title sponsor of the Annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally," Grobbelaar told the press at Vivo Energy offices in Kampala.

He added: "We are committed to supporting the growth and development of motorsport in Uganda, and we believe that this event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the performance and efficiency of Shell V-Power."

The Pearl Rally has been celebrated as the actual test of skill and endurance, with competitors facing some of the most demanding terrains.

It continues to attract drivers and fans from all over the country and beyond.

Last year's event, held in Lugazi and Buikwe, saw drivers switch notes during a weekend of both dry to wet conditions.

"We are grateful to Vivo Energy for the continued support and will encourage our fans to consume their products, as a way of thanking them," FMU president Dipu Ruparelia said.

The Ugandan crew of Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya cruised their Mitsubishi Evo X to victory, beating Zambia's Leroy Gomes and Kenya's Karan Patel.

Ssebuguzi smiling

At the same event, driver Ronald Ssebuguzi received backing worth 50m from Vivo Energy to support his chase for a fourth National Rally Championship.

Having failed to finish last year's event, getting into the top three will be the target for the driver.

"I will go into the event with more energy and vigour to challenge everyone," Ssebuguzi noted.

Yasin Nasser and Mangat are some of the local drivers expected to fight for the top prize.

The Pearl Rally is the third round of the Africa Rally Championship and attracts top drivers fighting to score points.

Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya have already hosted the first and second rounds of the ARC.

Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 2023

Sponsor: Shell V-Power

Dates: May 5-7