Africa Club Volleyball Champs: Nemostars storm quarters

By SAM MPOZA More by this Author

Nemostars have qualified for their second successive Africa Club Volleyball Championship quarterfinals after beating Ethiopia’s Wolaita Dicha 3-0 in the decisive C game in the Tunisian capital Tunis yesterday.

The 10-man team who traveled to the North African country without a coach due to financial constraints came into the game knowing that only victory would do.

They had a 50-50 record in their opening two games as the Ugandan league champions seek to match at least their sixth place finish from the last edition.

Commanded by captain George Aporu, they took charge of the first set and went for the first technical time leading by four points. They still led at the second technical time by five before closing the set with a comfortable 25-15 margin. The Ethiopians, however, picked momentum in the second set and picked up five quick points at the end of the second set. They still wonit 25-20.

In comfort, Nemostars almost gave away the third set by allowing their lower-ranked opponent to take charge of a rally that preceded the first technical timeout. In fact, Wolaita led 12-10 but seniority told. The game was there to win or lose on several occasions before Nemo broke away at 19 points. That set ended 25-22. With that, Nemo finished the group stage in second place with five points behind Tunisia’s Olympic Kelibia who won all their group games to garner nine points.

Tanzania’s MTC Volleyball Club finish third with four points ahead of last-placed Wolaita who have not won a game. On Friday, Nemo will face Libya’s Alswehly who led group B in the quarter finals. top Group One with six points ahead of their encounter with KQ today..

Africa club volleyball championship

Advertisement

Monday results

Nemostars 3-0 Wolaita Dicha, (25-15, 25-20, 25-22)

smpoza@ntv.co.ug