Astros show strength after re-drafting exercise

Prior to Match 31 of the Uganda Swimming League held last Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK) – Muyenga, Tanja Atukunda was named Colts captain.

That was not the only change witnessed on the day as other teams had swimmers promoted to more competitive groups. Astros had Elijah Kabonge move to Razor 1 while Seamus Kyaligonza helped them win the two Razor 4 relays adding to their already know prowess in Razor 2.

Talons had Nicole Kobusingye move up to Razor 1, where she had a brutal welcome when her team tasked her to anchor their butterfly relay. Her task was to hang onto their lead with Colts’ Caspian Guma in hot pursuit. Kobusingye did not and admitted to being “scared” when she dived in.

She was replaced by Sydney Kimbowa in Razor 2. Daniella Kobel and Kayla Ndawula proved good additions to Musa Galabuzi’s Razor 3 helping it win three relays.

New incentives

But even before the relays, the heat was also building in the pool as the swimmers struggled to beat their personal bests (PB) in the 50m backstroke (and 25m back for the Razor 4s).

The swimmers also have to hit certain times to qualify for a special Razor 0, where they can earn monthly support from the league and also have their Altona club membership fees scrapped.

Colts’ Adriel Lumu, who will represent Uganda at next month’s Cana Zone III Championships in Tanzania, lowered his PB and jumped out the pool to advise his colleagues “not to put themselves under pressure if they want to beat their times.”

However, the pressure told. Talons’ Yeta Magoola deviated to finish almost a quarter of her race in the wrong lane so her 42.96 did not count while her teammate Elijah Wamala did not touch the wall on the turn.

Their captain Abigail Mwagale clocked 35.55 which was lower than the recognized 36.14 national record from last year and will be eager to continue proving herself when she goes to Tanzania.

But the light moment of the chilly evening session probably came when Terrie Akampa, a retired Altona swimmer who now serves as an official, disqualified her twin sister Tanja Atukunda for holding onto the lane rope.

UGANDA SWIMMING LEAGUE

OVERALL POINTS

Talons – 16,160

Astros – 15,620

Colts – 15,240





Match 31 Results

Astros Talons Colts

Open 140 120 100

Razor 1 140 200 200

Razor 2 240 140 160

Razor 3 140 240 160

Razor 4 160 (-40) 40