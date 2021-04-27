Bombers start nonresidential training ahead of Olympics

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

National boxing captain Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemuju and Catherine Nanziri have started nonresidential training at the National Sports Complex at Lugogo, three months to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Bwogi qualified for the Games at the African trials last year while Ssemuju and Nanziri benefitted from the ranking system adopted by the Boxing Task Force in February after cancellation of the world qualifier.

Two of the sparring partners in the camp are familiar opponents and could bring the best out of the Tokyo-bound boxers.

Yusuf Nkobeza was once Bwogi’s opponent and lost to Ssemuju in a thrilling fight at the National Trials ahead of the African Olympics trials in January last year, while the highly-rated Teddy Nakimuli lost to Nanziri in one of the most riveting ladies’ bout at the same trials.

The presence of familiar coaches may also enhance the training, with Muhammed Ssekanjako (Zzana Boxing Club for Nanziri) and Hussein Khalil (mostly for KCCA Boxing Club for Bwogi) helping national coaches Patrick Lihanda and Muhammad Hassan.

Ssemuju, a devout Seventh Day Adventist, missed the Saturday session while attending church. But it remains to be seen whether his personal trainer, the maverick Sero Addes, will join him in the camp.

Coach Lihanda said they will train every morning and evening Monday to Saturday.

Chris Mbowa, the national camp manager, told Daily Monitor that nonresidential training might last for about two weeks before the residential camp begins.

“But we are waiting for official communication from the Uganda Olympic Committee,” Mbowa said.

The trio, who received their Covid-19 jabs last week, will do their drills and mitt work with some comfort after sharing Shs2m courtesy of Stephen Ssembuya, of African Chocolate Company.

Ssembuya, who recently declared intentions to run for the Uganda Boxing Federation presidency, vowed to lobby for more support to “the young men and women who sacrifice a lot for the pride of our nation.”

The Bombers plan to camp in Japan weeks before the Games start on July 24 .

