Champions OBB, Nemostars cruise

OBB recovered from their 3-1 loss to Nemostars by defeating KAVC 3-2 Sunday evening at Old Kampala Arena.

Luke Eittit’s charges have blown hot and cold early in the season and could not afford any more slip ups.

Losses to Sport-S and Nemostars left question marks on the team’s ability to build on last season’s success but victory over KAVC will settle any nerves if there were any.

“Tough win against KAVC who had just had a very good run,” Eittit said after Sunday’s win.

KAVC were unbeaten before the game and gave it a fight but it was the Iganga based side that came out on top.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, we started on a low, unfortunately. We made many unforced errors at the start,” Eittit added.

KAVC took the first set 25-19 but OBB reaponded by taking the second 25-21. Eittit’s charges barely competed in the third and were limited to 12 points as KAVC re-gained their advantage.

The defending champions edged the fourth set 25-21 to force a decisive. They then too the decisive set 15-11 to win their second game of the season and subject KAVC to a first defeat of the campaign.

Cosmas Elijah Apunyo, Kelvin Kiplagat and Brian Atuhaire led the charge for the defending champions.

Meanwhile Nemostars continued with their run of form in a 3-1 victory over Sky.

Losses to Ndejje and Sport-S left the club in a spot of bother but confidence is now high after wins over KCCA, OBB and Sky.

In the women’s top division, KCCA made light work of KAVC in straight sets.

National Volleyball League

Results

Women: VVC 0-3 KCB-Nkumba (23-25, 13-25, 16-25)

Men: Sport-S 3-0 Nkumba (25-11, 25-06, 25-16)

Men: Ndejje 3-1 KCCA (25-18, 15-25, 25-19, 25-19)

Men: UCU 3-0 Nkumba (25-11, 25-22, 25-17)

Men: Nemostars 3-1 Sky (24-26, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15)

Men: OBB 3-2 KAVC (19-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-21, 15-11)