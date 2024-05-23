Damulira, Sport-S’ unsung hero

When Sport-S needed experience to get over the line against UCU Doves in the 2023 National Volleyball League finals, Malic Damulira was one of the players who stepped up to help them close the series and win their first title in 14 years.

Damulira combined well with team captain Dickens Otim and setter Warren Muhangi to help the team edge a stubborn UCU side riding on the shoulders of Gideon Angiro.

Fast forward to 2024, Damulira found his way into the starting line up and became a permanent fixture towards the end of the regular season up until Game Two of the finals, where Sport-S defeated rivals KAVC 3-1 to retain the title.

His ability to give the team the perfect first pass and incredible back court defence make Damulira easily one of the best pieces on Benon Mugisha’s side.

“When we reach the playoffs level, as players who have been there, we know what it means and we know how these games can be,” Damulira said in the midst of Sport-S’ celebrations last Sunday night at the Old Kampala Arena.

“Sport-S is good with the transition from older to young players. If you look at our first round, we had most of our young players dominate the play, which is good enough to build their experience,” he added.

The departure of Thon Maker to Rwanda’s REG Volleyball Club and Johnson Rukundo’s tight work schedule left Sport-S with gaps to fill. Maker left at the end of the first round and filling his shoes was always going to be a huge ask.

Youngster Allan Atulinda was trusted as one of the receiver-attackers and played alongside the more experienced pair of Emmanuel Muruli and Damulira.

But as the playoffs drew closer, Mugisha turned to Damulira and Muruli and also added Daniel Gum Malil Youl to his rotation. The South Sudanese added the required net defense with his high block to trouble opponents.

“You need experience to help such young players to be able to meet the challenges along the way. Playing in the playoffs for the first time is not really easy and I remember my first playoffs, you reach a time where you feel you are timid, you feel like any mistake you make will cost the team which is true but volleyball is a game where you have to build on your confidence and know that it is a game of errors.

“You try your best to score for your team but if you error somewhere, you have to move on and look for another point. Some young players fail to move on from the errors they make and that’s where experience comes in.”

Hungry for more

With Sport-S going 14 years without league success, Damulira is among the players who were winning it for the first time last season. This year’s victory makes it two in a row and has only left him yearning for more.

Born in Kakiika, Mbarara 33 years ago, Damulira’s volleyball journey has seen him go through Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) Volleyball Club and Airforce before taking the big step to join Sport-S.

At Sport-S, he has so far been part of the team that has lifted three National Club Championships in a row and now hopes to win the league for a third straight time.

“When you are winning, you just want to keep winning and that’s the mentality we have at Sport-S,” Damulira told this publication.

Finishing second in the CAVB Zone V Club Championship last year also ranks high in Damulira’s achievements.

More than a player

Before taking to the court for Sport-S’ final game of the season, Damulira was busy calling shots on the touchline as the Sport-S women’s side faced off with Ndejje Elites in the semifinal series.

There, Damulira was not as lucky. His side fell 3-1 to lose the series 2-0 and miss out on returning to the finals for a second straight season.

He is one of the young coaches the federation is keeping a close eye on, having finished top of his class in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Level One Coaching Course held in Kampala last year.

Asked about how he handles the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with playing and coaching, he said: “Indeed it is not easy. Imagine coming from a loss and you have to immediately prepare for another game. You need to be mentally strong when such occasions arise.”

Damulira has also been praised as a patient coach by his players.

Key player

Head coach Mugisha describes Damulira as one of the most complete players in the league, combining all the basics required of a top player.

“He is so important to us. You know, volleyball is played from basics and he is a person with all the basics and is passionate about that,” Mugisha, who has now guided the club to two league titles, revealed.

He added: “He is the team’s main defensive player. Although other teams believe that tall players should be the main defenders, for me I believe in basics and attitude.”

At 33 years, it is safe to say that Damulira is in the evening of his playing career but what is for sure is that his future in the game looks well planned out.

Having been the Assistant Coach of the Uganda U21 team in 2018, his profile on the touchline continues to grow, with Sport-S’ first-ever league finals appearance from last season as one of the highlights.

For now, though, Damulira continues to thirst for more silverware as a player while juggling that with coaching and improving the women’s team in Nsambya.

Malic Damulira

DOB: October 6, 1990 (Age 33)

Hometown: Kakiika, Mbarara

Height: 5-feet-11 inch

Club: Sport-S

Position: Receiver-attacker

Shirt Number: 5

League titles: Two

National Club Championships: Three

Favourite Volleyball Moment: Winning the league 2022/2023

Worst Volleyball Moment: League Finals loss to Nemostars 2018/2019