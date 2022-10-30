Empty promises mar the netball league

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) demanded clubs to pay Shs2.5m for partial membership and Shs5m for full affiliation before the netball league started.

This was intended to see that the league is better and enjoyable, according to UNF.

Managers were reluctant to abide by this new change from the usual Shs280,000.

They later compromised after several promises from the federation during a meeting prior to the league.

Clubs that managed Shs5m would be guaranteed a right to deliberate in the UNF general assembly as well as their members voting and being voted for.

Such clubs would also have a lion’s share from the sponsorship packages received by the federation for the league.

Most of the league clubs opted to pay Shs2.5 expecting a not so big share from sponsorship packages, receiving balls and game day attires from the federation, having their games broadcast live on tv as well as sharing gate collections and having night fixtures.

However, the league entered a sixth outing this Saturday but none of the promises has surfaced.

The netball league has both institutional and individual owned clubs.

Much as the former have managed to do well with the help of their institutions, the latter are in constant struggle, lacking transport on game days among other necessities which is immensely affecting the league's progress.

A case in point Uganda X team from Luwero had their Noah Car that was overloaded with players and officials impounded by the traffic police, hence arriving almost an hour late for their Saturday early morning fixture against Uganda Police.

Their opponents who were already warming up for the game were about to be given a walk over.

The team went on to lose their two fixtures of the day against Police and Mutelx.

Head coach Raymond Lubwama had fatigue and limited players on his team to blame for their dismal show.

“We came late for the game because we were disturbed by traffic officers. My players were tired,” said the coach.

Such teams are entitled to financial aid from the federation.

“Such teams coming late and having challenges is greatly affecting the league's progress. The federation should live up to their word and fulfill their promises,” said one of the club managers.

Meanwhile, league organizing chairperson Michael Kakande says they are yet to get a sponsor for the league hence the unfulfilled promises.

Gate collections are also little due to the few netball fans.

“I beg clubs to continue playing, we have not yet got a sponsor for the league but we are still expecting. For gate collections, we hope fans will grace the league to see that clubs have what to share among themselves,” he said.