Fireworks expected in pool king/queen showdown

Every pool game is momentous, but this weekend's edition of the second major singles championship, the King and Queen of the Table, will be a particularly special one.

The tournament which returns for the second time after a successful first edition in Masaka will attract 128 men and 32 women. Mansoor Bwanika and Rashida Mutesi are the defending champions.

Favourites

The returning contingent of Caesar Chandiga and Ibrahim Sejjemba, who have been in Zambia for semi-pro action will be hot favourites.

Ssejjemba, who is undoubtedly the most skilled player in Uganda, a pool version of Lionel Messi, has not been in action since his return about a fortnight ago despite signing for Mbale, but his menacing attacks will be on show. He confirmed participating in the tournament which will be his first since returning.

But he must make amends after losing in the quarterfinals against Ivan Murungi last year.

Fans will look out for the stinging form of Chandiga commonly known as "Scorpion".

Since his return, Chandiga has won everything before him including a 16-man tournament at Chillis in Mukono, the Amigos weekly tournament and a Shs2m battle against highly-rated Ibrahim Kayanja.

Pride will however be at stake for Bwanika, the country's top seed, Kayanja, Azali Lukomwa, Alfred Gumikiriza, Kenneth Odong, Joseph Kasozi and Habib Ssebuguzi.

There will be dark horses too. Patrick Ssekirime, Timothy Lutaaya, Abdul Mafabi and William Yiga have proved a handful recently.

Looking forward

Peter Kyobe, the Pool Association (PAU)publicist said: "I am really looking forward to having this event back with all the top players. It is going to be a special event in a fantastic atmosphere," Kyobe said.