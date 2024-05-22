Here we goal: Futsal’s record goal scorer seeks new challenge

The air crackled with a thrilling mix of victory and gratitude in the Okla Futsal Arena with the glowing electric scoreboard displaying the final score: 11-7. In the centre of the pitch, Michael Lubowa knelt, his dark blue body armor emblazoned with the words "To God be The Glory - Jeremiah 17-7." Visible to all. It's a moment of pure elation. Lubowa is not just celebrating a win - he's etched his name in history by setting a new league record of 50 goals for the entire betPawa Futsal League season. The arena plays with an electric energy, a potent mix of sweat, triumph, and Lubowa's heartfelt gratitude.

Goal machine

Although Lubaga Grameen took the wooden spoon, of their 102 goals, an incredible 50, were slammed in by Lubowa himself. That's an average of over two goals every single game as Lubowa surpassed Sulaiman Mutyaba's 48-goal record set back in the 2017/18 season.

Lubowa captured the hearts of fans with his unique celebration - a left leg kneel with his right hand raised towards the sky.

Lubowa (R) is shielded by an opponent. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

His teammates were equally impressed, voting him player of the season during the club awards. Yet Lubowa himself admits this wasn't part of the plan. He initially intended to use futsal as a stepping stone back to football, aiming to leave halfway through the season. But fate intervened, his transfer fell through, and he stayed on to become a legend.

After his contract with URA was terminated by mutual agreement, Lubowa, a former Katwe United striker (12 goals in 37 games, pre-pandemic), turned to futsal to stay active.

The allure of the locker room bonus by league sponsors betPawa was a significant factor in his decision.

Lubowa's experience includes scoring six goals in 10 games for Kampala Regional League side Impala. He feels futsal complements his playing style.

“The Locker Room Bonus was a big motivation. We badly wanted that money because it helped us a lot as players to take care of personal issues such as rent, feeding and sustaining our families. We always put up a fight to win that bonus,” he said.

A graduate of the Friends of Football (FOF) academy in Nateete, run by National Council of Sports (NCS) employee Ibrahim Kizza, Lubowa first encountered futsal during the Uganda Cup when FOF participated.

"We played a lot of small-sided games at the academy. So I felt comfortable with futsal from the beginning, even with limited knowledge of the specific rules," he said.

Lubowa follows in the footsteps of other FOF graduates like Umar Lutalo, Ivan Mayanja, and Enoch Ssebaggala, who all thrived in futsal before securing contracts with professional football clubs.

Breaking the record of Mutyaba was the happiest moment for him.

“It was a very big achievement. It made me feel so happy because it improved my CV as a player. This is what every player works for when they go into every match.

Motivated

While Michael Lubowa attributes his record-breaking goal haul to divine guidance, his journey wasn't without challenges. The second half of the season proved particularly tough as he battled a bout of malaria. When he missed scoring in two opening games of the second round, he came under pressure from coaches.

"There were moments of frustration from the coaches, which added pressure," he admitted, "but I'm glad that's behind me now."

Lubowa (R) is lethal. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Lubowa's scoring sprees were particularly impressive, with eight goals against Kawempe and seven against Edgars. However, Park and Kisenyi presented his biggest hurdles. He missed the first encounter with Park, and when they faced off again, Lubowa was held scoreless.

Teamwork

The pressure to take the top scorer’s boot was immense, especially with Kenneth Majwara breathing down his neck. As the season entered its final stretch with only four games left, Lubowa and Majwara were tied at 31 goals each, with Abdikarim Abdullahi of Kisenyi lurking closely behind at 28 goals. This tight competition fueled Lubowa's determination.

Beyond futsal, Lubowa harbours a passion for cinematography and utilises his skills at JN Pictures in Makerere to make ends meet. However, his heart yearns for a return to professional football.

"I crave a new challenge. I'm looking for a club to take a chance on me. But if futsal remains my path, I'll keep pushing myself further," he said.

Lubowa's sights are now set on defending his golden boot and aiming even higher next season.

In brief

Name: Michael Lubowa

Date of birth: June 18, 2001 (22)

Parents: Vincent Kalyango & Justine Nambooze

Place: Nateete, Kampala

Former teams: Life Eternal Academy, Friends of Football – Nateete, Katwe United, Impala, URA

Education: Completed A-Level at Mackay Memorial College

betPawa Futsal League - Top scorers

Michael Lubowa (Lubaga) – 50

Abdikarim Abdullahi (Kisenyi) – 41

Kenneth Majara (Kisugu) – 35

Sinani Kiyaga (Nansana Aska) – 27