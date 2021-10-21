Justice Sekaana is new UVF patron 

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

The Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) has unveiled High Court judge Musa Sekaana as their patron for the next four years.

Justice Sekaana, also the head of the civil division of the High Court was unveiled on Sunday in Mbarara town during UVF executive and board retreat meant to review the four year development plan of the federation.

Justice Sekaana who played volleyball at Kibuli SSS in 1992, Makerere University from 1995-1998 and was the chairman of Sport-S Volley Club from 2002 to 2006 said volleyball been derailed because of poor management.

“I am not new to the game and I have been following what has been happening. Now that I have returned in a leadership role, I will promote the game across the country, I know what is needed,” Justice Sekaana said.

Like other sports federations in the country, UVF also faces a challenge of funding which Sekaana believes can be addressed with stable leadership that will attract both the government and private sector to improve funding.

“I come to give Volleyball the right image so that we can get the right sponsorship. When the right people get positions in the organisations they are in, it gives the opportunity for more people to sponsor the game,” Sekaana said.

UVF president Sadik Nasiru believes the addition of Justice Sekaana to the team is a big boost.



“As executive and board of UVF we are here to review development plans and it is a strategic tool we have to use for the development and planning of the game of the volley,” Nasiru said, adding, “We are happy that we have been joined by Justice Musa Sekaana who loves the game and who is motivated to be part of the management of volleyball in this country.”

Nasiru said Justice Sekaana will help the organisation to lobby for funding from both government and other stakeholders in the game of volleyball.



