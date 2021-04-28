KCCA hungry for victory ahead of Ndejje Open final 

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

KCCA Ladies had hopes of playing at this year's Women's Club Africa Championship but these were dashed by financial constraints.

Now the attention is on trying to be top of the rest locally and that will start on Thursday in the rescheduled final of the Ndejje Open volleyball tournament.

The 2021 Ndejje Open championship over the weekend marked the return of volleyball after over a year of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Johnson Kawenyera's charges face off with hosts Ndejje Elites.

KCCA had come from behind to level matters at one set apiece before the game was suspended on Sunday due to poor lighting.

"We want to win and the girls know that," Kawenyera told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

Kawenyera will be facing a side with which he enjoyed success before crossing to KCCA.

His star studded side features players who have done it all but are yet to get the results expected of them with KCCA.

"We have to improve as a team. The two sets we played on Sunday were not good at all," Kawenyera said of the team's display in the aborted game.

Nancy Chebet, Zaina Kagoya, Verolyn Annyu, Margaret Namyalo, Peace Busingye, Olive Kavunane and Christine Assekeya are the players KCCA will be counting on to spoil Ndejje's party.

The Elites will count on the experienced trio of Jesca Kaidu, Christine Alupo and Maureen Mwamula. Coach Sadat Waguma is confident his side can retain the title they won last year.

Meanwhile Ndejje Sharks, who were leading new entrants OBB 2-1 in the men's category, will be looking to win it on home soil as Ndejje chase the double.

Ndejje Open Finals

Ndejje vs. OBB -10am

Ndejje vs. KCCA -12pm



