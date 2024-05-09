Kisenyi, Lubaga wrestle for Super Cup spot

After Park FC sealed the betPawa Futsal Super League trophy unbeaten with games to spare, the focus will today turn at the second place as the season concludes this week at O'Kla Futsal Arena.

With Park already Uganda Cup champions, the second position ensures a place in next season's Super Cup.

At the moment, the ball is in Kisenyi's hands as they hold a two-point lead over last season's league champions Lubaga Grameen. Kisenyi are on 47 points while Lubaga is third on 45.

"The last game matters a lot. We have a Super Cup to play for," Sulaiman Sekannyo, the head coach of Kisenyi, said.

Kisenyi will play Luzira at 7pm on Friday while Lubaga play rejuvenated Aidenal at 8pm.

Luzira have missed two games this season but are expected to appear tomorrow for their last game of the campaign.

Although the season concludes on Friday, the champion will be crowned on June 7 as per the sponsor's request when the Super Cup will be played.

Lessons



Looking back, Sekanyo rues missed opportunities. "We had an opportunity to win this season. Park wouldn't have taken it unbeaten. But we lost concentration at critical moments," Sekanyo said.

Indeed Kisenyi are bottlers of the season! They narrowly lost the first round match 2-1 before throwing away a healthy two-goal lead in the corresponding game to lose 5-2. They also threw away an advantage in the Uganda Cup.

"We need to rebuild this squad and have focused players who have a winning mentality. We need to create competition for places on the team," Sekanyo said.