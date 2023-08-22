Museveni signs Sports Act into law

The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among, through her X (formerly Twitter) account, announced that President Yoweri Museveni had assented to the National Sports Bill, 2023.

The new law is a culmination of two year’s work that involved the harmonization of; a government bill tabled by Sports Minister Hon. Peter Ogwang, and another from private mover – also Fufa president and MP for Budiope East – Hon. Moses Magogo.

Ogwang also used his X account to term the new development as “good news”.

“This law will, among others, streamline the administration and management of sports, and the incorporation, registration, management and recognition of national sports associations and sports clubs in the country,” Ogwang said.

Parliament initially passed the bill in March as they sought to repeal the obsolete National Council of Sports Act,1964 that was said to stifle the professionalization of sport in Uganda.

But Museveni pushed for, among other things, further consideration on; the composition of the National Council of Sports board and issues to do with sports facilities on public land before he could append his signature.

The House agreed to Museveni's board which consists of; the chairperson and other six members; a representative from the ministry responsible for sports, two representatives from any two traditional regions of Uganda, a representative of the National Sports Association, a representative of the athletes, a representative of the private sector and a person with experience in sports administration - with the minister charged to make appointments taking into consideration the interest of the sports sector, its shareholders, Persons with Disabilities and gender balance.

Hot land debate



The biggest debate, however, was reserved for Section 75, which provided that the land on which the public sports facilities are established and the public sports facilities thereon shall vest in the Council. Museveni wanted Parliament to provide the procedure for vesting the property and make a list of the sports facilities that will vest in NCS - specifying the location, acreage and current registered proprietor(s) of the facilities.

NCS is now mandated to begin the process of claiming the control of these facilities. But it cannot sell, lease, mortgage, dispose of or otherwise deal with this land. A list from NCS that was shared with the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports included 30 facilities across the country.

Other considerations

Going forward, NCS will also register federations unlike in the past when they had to first incorporate as trusts before they could be endorsed by NCS. That previous arrangement allowed for warring parties to register different bodies to run a particular discipline.

These federations must file accountability and activity reports with NCS annually.

Meanwhile, the federations will also regulate the promoters, managers and agents of athletes. The relevant federations will also have to approve any sports academies that want to be registered under the new act.

The Act also establishes the National Anti-Doping Organisation as an independent body and will also respect the autonomy of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

Doping, age cheating and falsifying documents especially in school competitions, hooliganism and violence, manipulation of results are all criminalized in the new law.

As far as commercialization of sport is concerned, the new law seeks to prohibit; dealing with counterfeit sports material, unlawful access to and unauthorized electronic media production of events and competitions. All these attract heavy penalties and/ or imprisonment.

The timeline

December 10, 2021 – Magogo gazettes Private Member’s bill

November 10, 2022 – Hon. Asuman Basalirwa tables Magogo’s bill for first reading

December 6, 2022 – Government tables their bill dated November 2, 2022

Ministry of Finance issues Certificate of Financial Implication for the Sports bill

Bill also referred to Committee on Education and Sports for harmonization

March 2, 2023 – Committee report presented to, debated and passed as National Sports Bill, 2023 in Parliament

May 29 – President Museveni returns Bill to House for reconsideration for three clauses and one schedule

June 20 – Parliament returns Bill to Committee to consider President’s views

June 27 – Parliament debates Committee reviews