Netball players motivated by UNF awards

The Uganda Netball League (UNL) is destined to see more competition after winners and excellent players in last year’s league were awarded for the first time, at the dinner that saw many sponsors and well-wishers offer what they could.

The league ended last month with National Insurance Corporation (NIC) and Kampala University defending the top women and men’s divisions respectively. Meanwhile Busia Greater Lions won the second division league.

Individual players and coaches walked away with awards and gifts at the star-studded dinner held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

NIC and Kampala University tactician Vincent Kiwanuka was awarded the best coach as Makindye Weyonje’s duo of Shakirah Nassaka and Asinah Kabendela emerged Most Valuable player and best shooter respectively among others.

Bashir Matovu of SMASH men’s netball team was also awarded the MVP accolade.

Kabendela who was having her first stint in the national netball league believes awarding excellence is a motivational attempt by the federation.

“It is my first time in the league and this award serves to give me a more competitive heart and vigour to see that I improve myself,” she said.

Likewise Nassaka who was all smiles, carrying her air ticket to Mombasa gifted by the Uganda Airlines, as well as awaiting her Shs1m cash promised by one of the guests Susan Makula Bugingo, says this achievement will drive her to greater heights in the sport.

“This award and gifts mean a lot to me, this endeavour is going to create more competition in the league because many people want to win,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sports State Minister Hamson Obua commended UNF for the great achievements.

“I congratulate UNF because we have a big tourney coming up and that is the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Our national team has made history as champions of Africa on various occasions,” he said.

THE BEST

Solo Efforts. Other winners included the KCCA duo of Sandra Nambirige and Shadiah Nassanga who were awarded with promising and most improved player of the year respectively.The best in different positions including Stella Oyella –GA, Shaffie Nalwanja – GK, Maggie Bagala – C, Viola Asingo – WD, Norah Lunkuse – WA were also awarded. The Fair play award was given to the Air Force team.

AWARDS

League winners

Women’s first division: NIC

Second division: Busia

Greater Lions

Men’s league: Kampala

University

Women MVP:

Shakirah Nassaka, Makindye Weyonje

Men’s MVP: Bashir Matovu, SMASH