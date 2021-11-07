Prime

Okuye’s big  ambition to take baseball to Olympics

First Strike. Multi-faceted Okuye hits out during a practice session. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

Optimistic Leader. About two years ago, Uganda Baseball And Softball Association (UBASA) got a new head. Felix Okuye replaced Dennis Kasozi with a promise to transform the sport. But his first term has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that has stalled his plans. “Sports has always been a passion. I believe the best way to learn basic social skills such as leadership, teamwork, development, health and endurance, is in sports. It is something we cannot ignore in shaping society,” Okuye says. An architect and building engineer, Okuye says he is motivated to be the UBASA president. A sportsman who  has played many sports disciplines including rugby, basketball and football at school and university level, Okuye still harbours big dreams including taking Uganda to the 2028 Olympics. George Katongole had a chat with him. 

You talk of playing multi sports, how does that come about?
As a young man, I played basketball right from high school in Namiryango College, St Peter’s College Tororo and Kyambogo College where I was attached to Kyambogo Warriors. At Kyambogo, I was teammates with Ambrose Tashobya, the former president of the Uganda basketball federation. I then got taken into rugby and I represented Uganda at the Safari Sevens as a school’s team of Kyambogo College. Then I also joined Kobs Rugby Club through Boks.

