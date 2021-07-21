Omuriwe appointed Volleyball Cranes coach

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Shilla Omuriwe is the new Volleyball Cranes head coach.

She will replace Nason Bwesigye, who has been handed the role of national teams’ technical advisor by Uganda Volleyball Federation.

“She is highly qualified and with lots of success with men’s teams,” UVF technical director said of the federation’s choice.

Having coached KAVC from 2014 to 2017, Omuriwe moved to Air Force and has helped them gain promotion from serie B to the top flight.

Job at hand

First on Omuriwe’s plate will be the Africa Nations Championship Qualifier scheduled for August and September.

Omuriwe is ready for the task ahead but will have little time to celebrate the appointment with the team just about to start preparations for the qualifiers.

She plans to have 18 players called up for preps. “We have a short time frame to prepare but we shall try to assemble the best team possible,” the new tactician revealed.

UVF plans to get players to camp in a bubble to rule out any Covid-19 threat.

The Volleyball Cranes are currently ranked 116th in the world and 18th in Africa.

Omuriwe is set to be unveiled to the media on Wednesday alongside the team of players selected.

Former Cranes middle blocker Luke Eitit will be the team’s assistant coach.





