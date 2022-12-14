Para-lifters chasing Paralympics slots in Dubai

When the three Ugandan para-powerlifters take to the bench at the 12th Fazza Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, on Thursday, the ultimate goal will be earning qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The event is an initiative by the Emirati government to enable disabled athletes from all over the world to prepare and train with experienced personnel within world class facilities. These resources improve their athletic proficiency, and the events serve as qualifiers for the Olympics.

Team Uganda is captained by Dennis Mbaziira, who won two bronze medals at Para Powerlifting IPC African Championships in Cairo, Egypt in October in the Under-88kg category; Muhammad Nigo, who won bronze at the 2018 championship in Algiers in the Under-72kg category; and newcomer Swafalu Tamale, who will compete in the Under-80kg, who is also a bodybuilder.

Unlike 2018, when Nigo travelled to Algiers alone, this time coach Kenneth Sekilanda, UK-based team manager Farai Msika and Uganda Paralympic Committee president Bumali Mpindi, are in Dubai to ensure that the athletes get the best shot at the competition in pursuit of the Paralympic dream.

“We are under no illusions that we are competing amongst the world’s best. So, while we are aiming high, we are aware that we are a developing team with much to learn,” said Farai regarding the team’s chances.

“This event is one of a series of qualifiers that gives our athletes the opportunity to test their preparation under competitive IPC conditions. As Dennis demonstrated in Cairo, we hope to see the team grow in confidence and present work worthy of consideration for a chance to compete in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

“We have also trained each athlete to improve his personal best performance (PB). We aim for consistency, great technical execution and setting new PBs as primary objectives. We also aim to place well in the rankings.”

However, no matter their performance in Dubai, Mbaziira and co. will have to compete in at least three more qualifying events in 2023, including the All-African Games in Accra, Ghana.

By July 2024, the top eight in each weight class will automatically qualify for the Paris Games, while an additional 20 places will be made available for athletes to apply for, with decisions made by the IPC.

Sekilanda, also a powerlifter, coordinates the athletes’ training in Uganda, alongside former Cameroon champion Jules “Matamort” Same Same.

“We will give it our best; we need your prayers,” Sekilanda told Daily Monitor.