Parliament pledges Shs1b to Cancer Run

Almost every week Nsambya Hospital, records a new case. It is either colon, uterine, lung, breast cancer, etc. which highlights the increasing prevalence and intensity of a disease that kills 10 million people globally every year, according to the Uganda Cancer Institute.

It is feared that the annual global death toll could reach 13 million by 2030. But efforts like the Rotary Cancer Run, stakeholders believe, can help mitigate the incidence.





Michael Niyitegeka, chair Cancer Run 2024, said that 2024 which will be the 13 edition, will focus on cancer survivors to send the powerful message that if you get the right interventions, like early diagnosis and treatment you can overcome the scourge.

Dr Andrew Ssekitooleko, the CEO Nsambya Hospital, said fighting cancer begins with prevention, which requires careful eating habits, fasting for at least 12 hours every month to cleanse one’s system, regular exercise and enough rest.

But when already diagnosed with cancer, one needs treatment, which includes surgery or drugs through chemotherapy, both of which are offered at the Rotary Cancer Ward at Nsambya Hospital.

“But we don’t have radiotherapy—a very expensive project,” said during the launch of the 2024 Cancer Run slated for August 25, at Kololo Airstrip.

Nsambya needs two Linear Accelerator machines, each worth Shs5b. But a sprawling structure—called a bunker—worth Shs6b, is already under construction to house the machines to “shield the radiation from leaking to the public, which can be very harmful.”

To respond to that call, Rtn. Hon. Anita Among, Speaker of Parliament who was the chief guest pledged Shs1b on behalf of Parliament and praised the collaborative efforts of Rotary Uganda and its partners, including Centenary Bank, who contributed Shs300m.

“I want to commend Rotary, Centenary Bank, and the other partners for the initiative of the cancer unit, this is going to help the country in complimenting the treatment of cancer and decongesting the other referral hospitals,” Among said. “It’s our pleasure when we put a smile on people’s face through such contributions.”

Fabian Kasi, Centenary Bank Managing Director is proud of the bank’s partnership with Rotary, a testament to “our dedication to improving the lives of our people through impactful health interventions.”

Dr Ssekitooleko was grateful for Parliament and corporate contributions but said every individual contribution, however small, counts.

How far?

Steven Mwanje, chairman Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme, called 2024 a very special edition, a carnival of sorts, where we expect 60,000 runners, chasing to have the radiotherapy centre operational by 2027. But so far, Mwanje believes the 13-year fight against cancer is 60 percent successful.

“We have a fully functional cancer ward that offers chemotherapy and other treatments but we lack radiotherapy, for which we are constructing a centre there.”

Niyitegeka, was even more generous, claiming 80 percent score, despite a two-year stagnation especially due to the covid-19. “You see we have been raising money from people. That means the people trust the brand. And that 3000 people have received free diagnostic treatment at the cancer ward is a huge achievement,” he told Daily Monitor. “And once the radiotherapy centre is finished, we shall be shooting for 90 and why not 100 percent.