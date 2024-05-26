Sebatindira world champion, again

Joseph Sebatindira, Uganda's nine-year-old sensation, has added another world title to his trophy cabinet after winning the Under 11 Boys Singles title at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Championship in Wladyslawowo, Poland on Saturday.



Sebatindira led Group One after defeating three opponents from Poland on Friday, which set him up against another Pole Milosz Grocholski in the quarterfinals.



It was a narrow escape for the Ugandan, after losing the first two sets before bouncing back to win 3-2.



Surprisingly, the semifinal was a walk in the park as Sebatindira beat Ignacy UTYLSKI also from Poland 3-0.



The final against Wojciech FLAUMENHAFT was a tough battle as Sebatindira took the first set 11-8, lost the second and the third 7-11, 11-13 but his mastery against Polish opponents might have rescued him as he won the final two sets with relative ease: 11-7, 11-6 to seal it it 3-2.



Now Sebatindira is the WTT U11 Boys Singles champion, a title he first won in Cairo, Egypt in 2023 and repeated in Doha, Qatar in January.



Sebatindira, the only African in the tournament has on aggregate defeated Polish players 10-1, having lost only the quarterfinals of the Under 13 category on Thursday.