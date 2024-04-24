Table tennis: Ugandan girls win record gold in regional event

Parvin Nangonzi, Jemimah Nakawala and Shanita Naamala proved an imperious trio by winning three straight games against Kenya in the women's team events' final of the ITTF East Africa Regional Championships at Lugogo Indoor Arena on Tuesday.

Before winning this gold medal, Uganda's first ever in the tournament's history, Uganda defeated a tricky Madagascar by the same score-3-0- the semifinals.

Nangonzi was the first to defeat Fara Jaoferson 3-0 Nakawala pulled off a heist by defeating France-based Karen Hanitra Raharimanana 3-1 before 12-year-old Patra Nasirumbi, a primary school pupil, sealed the team victory win a 3-0 win over Rotsy Razafimahatustes

That was just after Kenya defeated Rwanda 3-0 in the other semifinal.

In the final, Uganda replaced Nasirumbi with the more senior Naamals, who defeated Lydia Setey 3-1, to give Uganda a 3-0 victory after Nakawala beat Lisa Nasimuyu 3-0 and Nangonzi beat Doreen Juma 3-1.

This victory has been in the pipeline: In 2022, in Ethiopia, the Ugandan ladies won bronze. Last year, in Djibouti, they won silver.

Gold aside, Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe found Nakawala's defeat of Hanitra special.

"Jemimah's win over tournament favorite Karen Hanitra of Madagascar deserves a massive celebration, especially because Karen is the defending champion from last year and also plays professionally in France where she resides," he shared his delight on a WhatsApp group with the media.

Meanwhile, the Men's team that had Sam Ankunda, Under 13 world champion Joseph Sebaindira and Jonathan Senyonga fell to Madagascar 3-0 in the final to settle for silver.