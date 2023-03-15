Talons still have claws, Flames hanging on

Flames are leading the Pursuit league. PHOTO/INTERNET 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Two-time champions Talons have got the winning DNA and their rivals need to beware. 

Everytime they look like they are struggling and sinking, Talons find ways to bounce back and put themselves back in contention in the Pursuit Swim League.

For two consecutive matches, they finished bottom with just one point and had fallen to third in the overall standings. 

Looking at the form of Flames in those matches and the fight from both Colts and Astros, it seemed Talons were headed for free-fall. 

But captain Abigail Mwagale and her teammates pulled out their claws last Friday to ensure they won 'match six'. This got them five points behind first-placed Flames.

Talons collected the most scores from the 50m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge then went on to win four of the eight relays to accumulate 450 scores for the day. That earned them the day's maximum five points.

Flames were far from convincing on the day but they just managed to do enough to finish second and maintain their position at the top of the log.

Jets and Astros won two relays each but it was not enough as they finished third and fourth respectively. 

Colts continued to show that they are the league's most inconsistent team by earning just one point last week after collecting eight points from the two matches that came prior.

MATCH SIX RESULTS 
Event             Talons Flames Jets Astros Colts
50m free         160      140       60      60       80
6*25m fly          40        10       50      30       20
6*25m back      50        30       40      10       20
6*25m breast   50        40       10      30       20
6*25m free       30        40        10     50        20
8*25m fly          40        20       50      10        30 
8*25m back      50        20       40      10        30
4*25m medley  50        40       20      30        10
12*25m free     -20       40       30      50         20
Total                  450     380     310    280      250
Match Points      5         4          3        2          1

Overall Standings
Flames - 24 points
Talons - 19
Colts - 17
Jets, Astros - 15


