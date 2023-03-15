Talons still have claws, Flames hanging on

Two-time champions Talons have got the winning DNA and their rivals need to beware.

Everytime they look like they are struggling and sinking, Talons find ways to bounce back and put themselves back in contention in the Pursuit Swim League.

For two consecutive matches, they finished bottom with just one point and had fallen to third in the overall standings.

Looking at the form of Flames in those matches and the fight from both Colts and Astros, it seemed Talons were headed for free-fall.

But captain Abigail Mwagale and her teammates pulled out their claws last Friday to ensure they won 'match six'. This got them five points behind first-placed Flames.

Talons collected the most scores from the 50m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge then went on to win four of the eight relays to accumulate 450 scores for the day. That earned them the day's maximum five points.

Flames were far from convincing on the day but they just managed to do enough to finish second and maintain their position at the top of the log.

Jets and Astros won two relays each but it was not enough as they finished third and fourth respectively.

Colts continued to show that they are the league's most inconsistent team by earning just one point last week after collecting eight points from the two matches that came prior.

MATCH SIX RESULTS

Event Talons Flames Jets Astros Colts

50m free 160 140 60 60 80

6*25m fly 40 10 50 30 20

6*25m back 50 30 40 10 20

6*25m breast 50 40 10 30 20

6*25m free 30 40 10 50 20

8*25m fly 40 20 50 10 30

8*25m back 50 20 40 10 30

4*25m medley 50 40 20 30 10

12*25m free -20 40 30 50 20

Total 450 380 310 280 250

Match Points 5 4 3 2 1

Overall Standings

Flames - 24 points

Talons - 19

Colts - 17

Jets, Astros - 15