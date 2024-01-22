Time standards start to pay off in Pursuit Swim League

Teams will find it hard to make points in the new scoring system of the Pursuit Swim League if the past two matches are anything to go by.

Only the professional swimmers can earn points and that comes if they hit personal bests (PBs) while the academy swimmers have to meet a certain standard higher than their PBs.

Each team has three professional swimmers to score points but these had it tough in the 50m butterfly as none of them had PBs.

In 50m backstroke, Joseph Atusasiire and Adam Katumba scored for Astros and Jets respectively. Fortunately, for Jets, one of their swimmers in the B category Nailah Nakitto, hit the minimum standard of 37 seconds in the 50m backstroke and scored on the night.

Talons’ Jamila Tusiime and Nicole Kobusingye were nearly there. After being stuck in over 42 seconds for months, Tusiime’s time fell to 39 seconds.

These are just a few examples but there were several academy swimmers making attempts in 50m free. Tusiime also made such an attempt in 100m backstroke as did her teammate Leah Kavuma while Colts’ brothers Peter and Joel Wakabi were also impressive.

For the league, such cuts show willingness from the swimmers, especially in the academy group, to graduate to the scoring category.

“The standards in the league are high and if attained, they will help us (Altona Swim Club), have a really tough squad to beat in the National Championships (later in June),” coach Erick Kisero, said.

“Everything seems very hard now but at Nationals is the goal. The swimmers are also pushing themselves to performances we did not expect to see this early because everyone wants to join the scoring group,” he added.

Pursuit Swim League

Standings after Match Two

Jets – 9

Flames, Astros – 6

Colts – 5