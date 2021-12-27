Uganda’s Kabaddi pays homage to motherland India

Big winners. Olivia Nalubega (L) is restrained from scoring a raid point by a Kenyan player during the World Cup qualifiers. PHOTO/George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Although Kabaddi has a World Cup and is played in the Asian Games, it does not have an international presence. There are only 17 countries that have been given ranks based on points accumulated in tournaments.

India is the heart and soul of Kabaddi. For decades, the sport, a mix of wrestling and tag, has been the pastime of the people in South Asia, especially India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
For the first time, Uganda was part of the 10th edition of the Just Kabaddi League (JKL) in Haryana Yoddha, India.
Uganda did not field a men’s national team; rather, the eight individuals were scattered among participating teams. National captain Joel Machari and Jimmy Ssengendo ended up with gold medals after appearing for Bangalore Tigers, the champions.

