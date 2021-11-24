Uganda still dominates  woodball in Africa

The truth is that Kenya is closing the gap but Uganda are still kings of African woodball.

Uganda has rarely lost to Kenya and during the second edition of the Africa Woodball Championship held at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, the African giants continued their dominance emerging overall winners of the week-long tournament. The only hiccup was surrendering the men’s title to fierce rivals Kenya.

Uganda coach Erick Enabu: “Kenya played really, really well but I am happy it was our chance to win.” Joan Mukoova gates during the opening round. She finished the day in second position.