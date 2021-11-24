Uganda still dominates  woodball in Africa

Golden. Joan Mukoova, draped in a Uganda flag, at the podium. Uganda won gold in the women championship.

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Kenya were dominant in the stroke competition but Uganda was equal to the challenge in the fairway event.

The truth is that Kenya is closing the gap but Uganda are still kings of African woodball.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.