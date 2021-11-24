Uganda still dominates woodball in Africa
- Kenya were dominant in the stroke competition but Uganda was equal to the challenge in the fairway event.
The truth is that Kenya is closing the gap but Uganda are still kings of African woodball.
Uganda has rarely lost to Kenya and during the second edition of the Africa Woodball Championship held at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, the African giants continued their dominance emerging overall winners of the week-long tournament. The only hiccup was surrendering the men’s title to fierce rivals Kenya.
Uganda coach Erick Enabu: “Kenya played really, really well but I am happy it was our chance to win.”
Kenya were dominant in the stroke competition but Uganda was equal to the challenge in the fairway event. For the ladies, Uganda dominated the podium in both the stroke and fairway competitions while dominating the clubs’ awards as Uganda notched their second consecutive victory. Uganda won the first edition of the Africa tournament in 2019.
