UVF usher in Nasiwu’s leadership

A week after his landslide victory, Sadik Nasiwu was handed tools of power as Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) president at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices on Sunday.

With 83 percent of the vote going to Nasiwu, he boasted of having majority of the federation stakeholders behind him. It is those numbers he is counting on to uplift the standards of the game and he cannot wait to get going.

“We are glad to have done the official handover, the work is big and I expect my administration to rally behind each other in order to achieve our goals,” Nasiwu said.

In the presence of the outgoing executive led by Hadijah Namanda and top officials Cornelius Egwenyu, Patricia Ahumuza and Adam Mugisha, the new leaders were introduced in turns amid cheers.

Namanda acknowledged the will of the voters by not challenging the election results that saw her come third with 20 votes behind Eddie Okila (27) and Nasiwu (227).

“I wish the new administration the best in taking the game to another level. We’ve laid a foundation on which they will find soft landing for progress,” Namanda said.

Nasiwu has opened doors for Namanda and co. to work with him, saying volleyball is bigger than individual differences.

Nasiwu served as UVF president between 2009 and 2017. He is counting on this experience to steer the game to greater heights. He pledged to focus on grassroots development and finances during the four-year term.

The January 31 election did not leave all content. Some delegates from Wakiso District Volleyball Federation have written to the National Council of Sports (NCS) protesting Nasiwu’s election.

With Nasiwu already in office, it remains to be seen how NCS will respond to the petition.

UVF new Exco

President Sadik Nasiwu

1st V.P Abdallah Kiggundu

2nd VP Salma O. Kairungi

Gen Sec Godwin S.Nakaana

Asst G. Sec E. Nuwabigaba

Treasurer Joseph Odong

Premier club Reps

Levian Ashaba

Cisse Musiime

Kenneth Wakibi

District Reps

North\East

Innocent Komakech

West\South

Elisha Kamuhimbise

Central

Joshua Osiya



