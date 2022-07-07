Work on Ndejje facilities begins ahead of Games

Ndejje University are keen to upgrade their sports facilities at Luweero campus and have taken the first steps with a redevelopment preferred to a demolition and rebuild.

The project to redevelop the sports arena costing more than Shs30b will see the sports powerhouse have one of the best facilities in the country.

Chosen to host the 12th edition of the Eastern Africa University Games in December, the university held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday to start the work on both modernising and expanding the facilities, most of which were established in 2017 when the university hosted the Inter-University Games. According to Professor Eriabu Lugujjo, the university chief executive, the sporting heritage of Ndejje is undisputed.

“Work will begin immediately with focus on developing our facilities to international standards. Our facilities should be among the best in the country,” Prof Lugujjo said.

Govt boost

The government is expected to fully fund the 30bn budget as the university hopes to upgrade the facilities to international standards.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the Ndejje University Finance Manager said he is confident all work will be completed on time because the government is committed towards the projects.

“This project received commitment from President Museveni and we are confident all work will run smoothly ahead of the games,” Kayongo said.

Prof Lugujjo asked the contractors to work diligently. “We are behind schedule ahead of October inspection. Some work must be done at night to beat the deadline,” Lugujjo said.

Eng Patrick Ssekigongo, the university estates manager and head of facilities explained that upgrades will be carried out on the swimming pool and the competitions village.

He said the swimming pool, which is currently measuring 12.5x25m will be upgraded to Olympic standards (50x25m). The competition village, comprising two fields, will be upgraded to international standards. The main pitch, which currently hosts Uganda Premier League games for URA and Ndejje University, will be improved.

GOING BIG

The Plan. The pitch will have a modern tartan, a jogging track for warm-up and clearing of the slopes within the pitch.

The old pitch near the basketball courts is expected to be upgraded to a multi-purpose ground. The complex is expected to include the throw areas, rugby and other field games. “When complete, the facilities will attest to our input. What we are seeing now has a hand of God. With his guidance, the work will be completed in time,” Prof Lugujjo said.

Chinese contractors Complant, who are working on the Teryet High Altitude Training Centre in Kapchorwa, will undertake the work in conjunction with Thailand-based Yang Ma Sports Tech, a sports consultancy firm. Piao Guilong, the managing director Complant said they are competent enough to finish the work in time.