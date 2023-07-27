Fallen Seguya rivals Magogo, Mulindwa for Nacoba award

It is 18 months since Robert Seguya passed on after a battle with Leukemia. Touted as perhaps the country’s greatest rugby player, the late deserves every plaudit after earning it all as coach and player for over two decades.

Seguya’s sporting journey started way back during his time in Namilyango College where he played boxing, football, rugby, volleyball and athletics. By the time of his demise, Seguya was 43 years old and had built an admirable and incredible CV in rugby.

For all his accomplishments, Seguya is nominated in the service to sports category of the Namilyango College Old Boys’ Association awards dinner that takes place this Friday at the Imperial Royale Hotel.

He is nominated against two massive local football figures in former Fufa president Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa and his successor Eng. Moses Magogo who also treaded the college’s paths. Mulindwa is also the owner of Vipers, champions of the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup.

Magogo is the first Ugandan to have been voted on the Caf Executive Committee. It is under his reign that Uganda qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2016 after 39 years. Magogo also owns Fufa Women’s Elite League champions Kampala Queens.

Seguya is a two-time African champion in 2002 and 2007, won five league titles as a player at Heathens and two as coach, won seven Uganda Cup titles as a Heathens player, represented Uganda at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games in Australia and India respectively, he turned out for Uganda at International Rugby Board (IRB) circuits in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He also coached Buffaloes, Hippos, Rugby Cranes and the Baby Cranes.

The awards dinner is meant to recognize old boys and staff in their respective fields of excellence on top of fundraising for the Namilyango College Peregrine Kibuuka Endowment Foundation.

The fund’s purpose is to finance bursaries and scholarships, support the development and refurbishment of infrastructure at the school and support staff welfare and other learning related activities at the College.

Young Achievers award: Edmond Tumusiime, Richard Zulu, Katumba Jonathan Paul

Service to sports: Robert Seguya, Eng. Moses Magogo, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa

Service to country: Prof. Mukasa Lubowa Ssebuwufu, Joseph Etima, Hon. Justice Bart Magunda Katurebe, Maj. Gen Francis Nyangweso

Service in one's calling - arts & humanities: Dr Busingye Kabumba, Dr Cleophas Mugenyi, Prof. Joshua B. Rubongoya