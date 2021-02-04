Kamwokya slum poised  for multi-purpose sports facility

Sport For All. KCCC’s works were appreciated in a recent visit by the Swiss foundation which pledged to support the sports facility project. Volleyball, netball, futsal, basketball, boxing and board games will all have room in the facility.

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

There are a few good things known to come from the Kamwokya ‘Ghetto’. It is known for all sorts of crime and drug related activities despite evidence of abundant talent and gifted individuals in sports, music and leadership among others. It’s that talent the community wants to hone but multiple challenges like financial constraints get in the way.

Thanks to the Ameropa Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Binningen, Switzerland, Kamwokya will have a state-of-the-art sports facility.

In a ceremony attended by State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua, as a guest honour, the groundbreaking was witnessed by media and stakeholders from the community. “We are optimistic that one year down the road this particular facility upon completion will add on the list of sports infrastructure we have in the country,” said Obua.



“But specifically this one is targeting the young people in the Ghetto community, once it’s done we will persuade the Ameropa through this so that we move to other parts of Kampala and the country at large.”

Kamwokya Christian Caring Community (KCCC), who are in charge of the project confirmed they had received the funds and the contractors would start on the project anytime soon.



“The project begins today, contractors have taken over,” KCCC executive director Francis Mbazira told Daily Monitor.

The Kamwokya community has for 30 years been a shelter to the underprivileged. Their works were appreciated in a recent visit by the Swiss foundation which pledged to support the sports facility project. Volleyball, netball, futsal, basketball, boxing and board games will all have room in the facility.

