Kobs take pole position after Tooro7s coup

Kobs overturned a six point’s deficit at the expense of Stanbic Black Pirates to take charge of the Nile Special 7s race after winning the Tooro 7s in Fort Portal, Buhinga Stadium over the weekend.

After losing a final in Jinja, stopping at the semifinals in Kitgum, losing another final at the Rujumba 7s, Kobs became the third side to win a circuit this term to join Pirates and Heathens.

A 7-5 loss to Rams in the pool stages meant Kobs finished second to set up a Sunday quarterfinal clash with Pirates.

Kobs raced into a 17-0 lead against Pirates with Joseph Aredo, the tournament’s most valuable player, scoring a solo try.

The Jinja Hippos, who beat Kobs in the Kitgum 7s semifinals, were up next for the men in blue at the same stage.

Kobs eased through the semifinal with a 19-5 win to face an unlikely finalist in Plascon Mongers. Mongers finished ninth in Jinja and Kitgum before managing fourth place at the Rujumba 7s.

In Fort Portal, they switched things up with convincing wins over Rhinos and Buffaloes on Day Two to reach the final. A Pius Ogena hattrick and a try from Mark Osuna helped Kobs beat Mongers 28-0.

Kobs now have 77 points with Pirates on 74 in second after the latter finished fifth in Fort Portal.

Heathens made a case for the title after winning the Rujumba 7s to move within seven points of the summit but disaster struck over the weekend as they could not progress from the pool.

Losses to Impis (21-20) and Rhinos (17-10) ensured they ended up in the Challenge Cup.

Black Pearls won the ladies category with a 12-5 over Avengers in the final, thanks to two Grace Auma tries after Avengers had gone ahead early on through Aminah Nalujja’s try.

The third successive win after Kitgum and Rujumba 7s extended Black Pearls lead on the log. The Competition takes a week's break to return with the Kyadondo 7s on August 12.

Tooro 7s

Men’s final

Kobs 28-0 Mongers

Women’s final

Black Pearls 12-5 Avengers

Women’s MVP

Sarah Naiga Kirabo (Avengers)

Men’s MVP