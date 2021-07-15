Daily Monitor Sports Rugby Lady Cranes come of age in true style Thursday July 15 2021 Moving Machine. Former captain Atyang put in a Player of Match shift on July 14, 2021. PHOTO/J. BATANUDDE Summary Jinx Ends. The ladies will be back to Kyadondo on Sunday looking to outdo themselves. Advertisement By Deus Bugembe More by this Author The Rugby Lady Cranes were unstoppable as they recorded their biggest win in test rugby, beating Zimbabwe 41-0 in the Rugby Africa Cup pool C encounter at Kyadondo yesterday.After a slow start, Uganda got rid of the nerves and got going with a dominant all-round performance that proved too much for their opponents. Fullback Samiya Ayikoru got them off the mark, splitting Zimbabwe’s defence with a dummy to score. Debutant Emily Lekuru got Uganda’s second try to head for the break with a 10-0 advantage despite having Yvonne Najjuma in the sinbin. There were five more to come. Coach Leo Lubambula, deputised by Kigongo Sebalamu, had indicated the side had worked day and night to polish the set pieces.The line out was off colour but their scrum was brutal with former captain Winnie Atyang leading the pack from the front at second row. She was woman of the match.“I had one instruction from my coaches and it was to play with the ball in my hands and that is what I did. It has paid off well,” said Atyang after receiving her MVP accolade.The hosts stamped their authority on the game with an effective scrum that did wonders.The second half saw Uganda pick up from where they had left by adding five tries to make it a seven-try game. Captain Peace Lekuru got herself a brace while namesake Emily scored a trademark second try. Wing Grace Auma dotted over in the corner after the backline exhibited swift running rugby accompanied with good hands before veteran Asha Nakityo came off the bench to score the seventh after a couple of phases in front of the posts. There were plenty of positives to pick but the kicking is an area the Ugandans can work on having struggled to find touch on a number of occasions while only three of the seven tries were converted. “It was all about teamwork and pushing each other. We expected to win but not by this margin,” said captain Lekuru, who was unplayable at first centre.RUGBY AFRICA CUPResults - WomenUganda 41-0 ZimbabweMenAlgeria 20-22 GhanaSunday fixtures - KyadondoWomen: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe, 1pmMen: Uganda vs. Algeria, 3pm Advertisement Advertisement In the headlines Stop linking murders to Muslims - Lawyers The lawyers also claim that the Muslim suspects are always tortured while in detention unlike those of other faiths Woman arrested for selling nine-month-old daughter at Shs10,000 The woman and the witchdoctors were detained after the baby was killed. Police say she had planned and negotiated to sell her two children at... Ugandan economy suffers as second lockdown bitesVIDEO: Suspected Katumba shooter remanded to KitalyaMPs fight for ‘juicy’ House committeesMasaka City officials move to collect property taxJinja Hospital lacks crucial staff amid spike in virus deaths