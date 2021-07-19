Loud wake-up call 

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Algerian players and staff covered every blade of the Kyadondo turf celebrating a 22-16 win over Uganda. Having gone into the last match of the Rugby Africa Cup bottom of Pool C, they bullied their way to the last eight.

Wednesday’s 22-20 loss to Ghana hurt the Algerians considering they had collapsed from leading 17-0 in the game. The Lion Cubs had to either beat the pool favourites , Uganda, or go home. They went for the former.

“We’ve learnt to respect every opponent and also to play to the end,” said man of the match Nadil Megul.

The result left Ghana salty after grinding a win against Algeria to boost their qualification chances.

The bulkier North Africans got ahead with a Loree Mathieu penalty, who then converting Ouchene Djamel’s try to make it 10-15.

Uganda huff and puff

Brian Odongo cut the deficit 10-5 with a try before captain Ivan Magomu scored a penalty. But the Algerians added three more tries to upset Uganda and set up a quarterfinal duel with Senegal next year. Uganda, who topped the pool on goal difference, will play Kenya.

After obliterating Ghana with a new-look team, provided a reality check for Uganda who must now use the time to improve before the quarterfinals.

“We’ve to go back and fix where we can before the next games,” said captain Ivan Magomu.

Meanwhile, the Lady Cranes completed a double over Zimbabwe with a 34-3 win also at Kyadongo.

