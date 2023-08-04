National team summons blow Nile Special 7s wide open

The Nile Special National Sevens championship is four legs old with three to go.

Kobs lead the standings on 77 points, Pirates are second with 74 and Heathens have 62 in third.

However, things may be about to take a turn after Rugby 7s Cranes coach Tolbert Onyango announced a 22-man training squad in preparation for next month’s Africa Mens 7s in Zimbabwe.

The summoned players will also have to sit out of the Nile Special 7s competition, leaving some sides in a spot of bother.

Leaders Kobs have lost a final in Jinja, came third in Kitgum, finished second at the Rujumba 7s before finally winning the Tooro 7s in Fort Portal last weekend.

They are losing six key players including Rugby 7s captain Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Byron Oketayot, Karim Arinaitwe, Mark Osuna, Faragi Odugo and Pius Ogena.

The latter returns to the 7s side after five years in the cold. Questions about their depth are bound to be plenty.

Pirates will have to sail on without Alex Aturinda, Mubarak Wandera, William Nkore and Isaac Massanganzira.

Lauded for bearing a pool of talent at Kings Park, coach Marvin Odongo is also faced with the task of filling the void left.

“It calls for remaining players to step up as they might also get the call up in future. As a coach you want to have your best players but the opportunity to represent the country is one you cannot take away,” said Odongo.

“For me, it’s also a win because my players will return better as they are going to train at that level. I hope it does not affect us and the tournament as a whole because it has been very competitive and entertaining,” he added.

Odongo also thinks this gives sides that have not lost players a chance to get in on the race.

This echoes proceedings of last year when champions Hippos despite having a good season were also helped by the fact that the top sides had to navigate the campaign without their best players for the larger part of the campaign due to Commonwealth Games, World Challenger 7s Series and the World Cup preparations.

The reigning champions will however have to do without the services of Aziz Bagalana, Dennis Etwau and Timothy Mugisha.

Heathens have also lost Aaron Ofoyrworth and Nobert Okeny.

Mongers who have got better with each round have William Lukwago as their only summoned player.

The Entebbe-based who made the Tooro 7s final can use this opportunity to move up the log.

RUGBY CRANES 7s

Training squad